Lake County Republicans hold caucuses to fill vacant County Council, Dyer Town Council seats

DYER — Lake County Republicans filled vacant seats on both the Dyer Town Council and the Lake County Council during two Thursday caucuses.
Patrick McShane will join the Dyer Town Council, replacing Alan Brooks, R-3rd, and Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, will join the Lake County Council, replacing Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.
McShane was selected after current 3rd Ward Councilman Brooks announced his resignation. Brooks, who was caucused on to the council in 2019, is moving to Ohio because his wife received a promotion. There is one year left on his term.
McShane beat Jenna Ogrizovich with a vote of 6 to 4, Brooks said.
Lindemulder was elected to fill the open 4th District seat in November. Also during the November election, Dernulc defeated state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland. Dernulc now represents the 1st Indiana Senate District of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Dernulc, who is also chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, served on the Lake County Council for 12 years.
Lindemulder ran unopposed in the caucus to finish the remaining three weeks of Dernulc's term.
"Twelve years have come and gone so quickly," Dernulc said Nov. 15 during his final County Council meeting. "We were able to do a lot of great things. We didn't agree always. But it was, quite frankly, it was the best experience serving on a board I've ever had. I'm going to miss my colleagues so much."
Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, shakes hands Nov. 15 with Councilman Al Menchaca, D-Gary, at the end of Dernulc's 12-year tenure on the county's financial governing board. Pete Lindemulder has replaced Dernulc.