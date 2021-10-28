Lake prosecutor says public speaking the 'essence' of his job

DYER — Kahler Middle School students got a lesson in life from one of the toughest teachers in Northwest Indiana.

“What have you done today that will make tomorrow better?“ Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter asked a group of eighth grade students Wednesday.

But Carter’s addresses to Kahler students wasn’t all moralizing. He also handed out fresh $2 bills to students who answered his questions correctly.

“What do I do for a living? Who do I represent in court?” he asked.

“The state of Indiana," one lucky girl said.

Carter assumed office as Lake County prosecutor on Dec. 6, 1993, and has been re-elected seven times since and plans to run for another term in the near future.

Carter could have been at his day job in Lake Criminal Court on Wednesday prosecuting one of the hundreds of defendants charged with felonies and misdemeanors.

He could just as well have been sitting on a judicial bench, dispensing prison sentences or probation to convicts, as he did three decades ago as a Lake Superior Court judge.

Instead, he was trying to inspire the next generation to police themselves.