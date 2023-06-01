ST. JOHN — For senior class President Victoria Olabinton, the Class of 2023 at Lake Central High School faced and survived three challenges: COVID-19, e-learning and senior year.

Principal Erin Novak had some stirring advice for them at Wednesday’s commencement exercise in the school gym: “Welcome to the next chapter of your life.”

Novak said the seniors “tapped into their bravery and fortitude” when faced with challenges. “Let that adversity be your motivation. Do not let anything stop you. Go out there and chase your dreams.”

The school listed 739 students receiving diplomas, with more than 500 continuing their education at a post-secondary institution.

Superintendent Lawrence Veracco urged graduates to “stay focused on what you can control” and not be preoccupied with comparing what they have to what others do.

Veracco also encouraged graduates to develop an optimistic mindset: “Focus on what we learn from setbacks and move on. You have the power to impact the world. Enjoy your gifts.”

The graduating class presented several gifts to the school, including a lounge on the third floor.

Joanna Kouros, one of two student speakers, said graduates will not measure time in class hours, but “we will remember the relationships we formed and the times we spent together.”

Christian Mason, the other student speaker, used the word "pride" to demonstrate the class’s attributes. These included integrity, discipline and excitement.

“Carry your pride with you, wherever you go,” Mason said. “Go through life excited.”

Kevin Aharrah, a magna cum laude graduate, will continue his studies at the University of Alabama, majoring in computer studies. “This is the last real day of high school,” he said. “I’m excited to see what happens next.

“I want to wish my classmates good luck, wherever they go.”

Reagan Sideris, who collaborated on the class video, will study film and video production at Purdue University West Lafayette. “I don’t think I realized how time has flown by,” she said. “I’ll miss all my classmates.”

Kami Golec plans to take a gap year, taking time away from the regular classroom to work, volunteer and intern. Graduation, she said, “came really fast. It’s crazy.”

Golec encouraged her classmates to “make the most of your time together.”

Olivia Klein intends to study speech pathology at Purdue downstate. “I’m excited and scared,” she confessed.

Klein wants her classmates to “live in the moment and make all the memories they can.”

With an eye toward medical school, Joseph Iannocci will study neuroscience at Indiana University at Bloomington. “Today feels good and I’m excited,” he said, encouraging his classmates to “pursue your dreams.”

Tyler Schmidt is also thinking down the line about medical school, planning to study biology at Purdue West Lafayette. “It feels good to be here with all my friends. This is our last dance.”

Schmidt encouraged his classmates to “be yourself, be proud.”

Summa cum laude graduate Nora Markley will study pharmacy, also at Purdue West Lafayette. “I feel a little stressful but excited,” she said. ”There’s a lot of people, a lot of things leading up to this day.”

And to her fellow graduates, she said: “It’s been a pleasure being your classmate.”

Markley also learned in high school the need for “balancing school and having fun,” which she believes she accomplished.

From the Lake Central Science Olympiad team, Madeline Mansueto will study genetics at Purdue West Lafayette. “I’m excited I made it this far,” she said.

Mansueto learned that “it’s important to make priorities and then follow them. I’ve had a wonderful four years and so happy to see what happens next.”

Michaela Thomas will pursue psychology at Purdue Northwest’s Hammond campus. High school has “been stressful, getting ready for this time,” but she counsels her classmates to “do what makes you happy.”

Hannah Huiseman is among the LC grads headed for the military. She is already in the Indiana National Guard. “I had boot camp last year, and this year was my second year of training,” she said. “I’m just glad to be out of here.”

Her advice to classmates: “Do your homework, which I never did.”

Huiseman’s life lesson from high school was “don’t let people drive you down. Just keep doing it.”

Madelyn Porter will study nursing at PNW in Hammond. "I’m excited and ready to be done with high school,” she said. But one lesson she learned in high school is that “hard work goes a long way.”