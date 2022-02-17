Officer cited for heart attack rescue efforts

DYER — Just think: If Police Sgt. Robert Cook hadn’t been going to get his squad car washed, he might not have tried calling a fellow officer on his cellphone. And if that phone hadn’t dropped to the passenger side floor, Cook might not have had to pull his vehicle over to retrieve the phone. And if he hadn’t stopped his squad car, he might not have noticed that someone in a nearby vehicle needed help — his help.

Cook and others responded, and as a result, Joe Elton was rushed to a hospital and is alive today.

Elton and much of his family attended the Police Commission on Tuesday as Cook received a commendation from Chief William Alcott for his lifesaving measures.

Family members believe Cook’s efforts were a miracle. Cook chalks it up to fate.

“I’m just so proud the officer was able to respond and save the person’s life,” Alcott said.

"It’s something to see the family here together happy,” Cook noted.

That was not the case Jan. 17, around 2:43 p.m. At 77th and Ticonderoga, just 30 seconds from reaching home in Schererville, Joan Elton was driving and her son Joe, 27, was a passenger when Joe collapsed from a sudden cardiac event. Cook just happened to be in the area when he exited his vehicle and asked the Eltons if they needed help.

In checking Joe, Cook did not find a pulse, so the officer pulled Elton from the vehicle. He and another bystander began CPR. In the meantime, another passerby offered her phone so Joan Elton could call her husband Frank.

When Schererville emergency medical personnel arrived, they transported Joe Elton to Franciscan Health Dyer, first to the emergency room and then to intensive care. He was released eight days later, having received a pacemaker and internal defibrillator. An autistic man, Elton is now undergoing therapy to regain his strength.

“I feel really good,” Joe Elton said of his current condition.

Ann Robinson, Joe Elton’s aunt, thinks Cook’s arrival on the scene is nothing short of divine intervention.

“We are ever so grateful to these angels on earth for helping our Joe,” stated Robinson, also known to her nephew as Aunt Teetee. “Our police officers need to be recognized in these times.”

“The officer just happened to be driving along 77th,” Joan Elton noted. “My son is feeling no ill effects. It’s overwhelming. This is truly a miracle.”

The mother added that everyone at the hospital “did an awesome job. I can’t say enough about them.”

Cook, an 18-year veteran of the Dyer force, was among three officers commended at the Police Commission meeting. Also cited, for separate incidents, were Patrolman Eduardo Farfan and Detective Kyle Kozubal.

This was the second time in Cook’s career that he had successfully performed CPR while responding to a call.

“It was fate. I pulled over and saw something was up,” Cook said. “I dropped my phone, and I had to pull over, then I offered to help. I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I’m very proud of him,” Alcott said in presenting the commendation.

The chief added that officers are often hesitant about showing up for such awards. A bigger challenge, Alcott joked, was getting Cook to be there in a tie.

Standing beside the chief were Cook and Joe Elton, with family members nearby.

Police Commissioner Richard Moore added his congratulations for the officer’s response.

“It’s what they’re expected to do,” Moore said, “and they do it.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.