Region man dies after motorcycle collides with truck, police say

DYER — A Region man died at a Dyer hospital after police found him seriously injured in the middle of the road on Labor Day.

Reginald Waldon, 26, of Schererville, was pronounced dead at 2:22 p.m. Monday, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. His cause of death is pending.

At 1:35 p.m. Monday Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a crash by Lincoln Highway, about 1,500 feet east of Torrence Avenue in unincorporated Bloom Township in Illinois, said Allison Peters, assistant press secretary of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Waldon was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a box truck and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Dyer where he died soon after.

Cook County Sheriff's police are currently investigating the man's death.

