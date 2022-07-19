Rising construction costs delay Dyer splash pad

DYER — Dyer is pausing plans to build a splash pad at Elmer Miller Park after proposals for the project came in about $600,000 over budget.
Construction on the water feature was slated to start this summer. However, a Request for Proposals revealed the pad would likely cost around $1.6 million. Dyer Park Board President Nanette Wargo said the town had earmarked $1 million for the project.
The Park Board also plans on applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The DNR grant assists municipal park boards by providing matching funds for outdoor recreation projects.
Even if the town does not receive the grant, Wargo said, Dyer will likely see a splash pad by 2024.
"We know the people really want this," Wargo said.
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Dyer has installed a new ice rink on the tennis courts at Northgate Park.
A notice containing ice rink guidelines is attached to the entrance of Northgate Park's tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon. The rink will be reserved for skating only, as hockey-related activities are listed as prohibited.
A natural ice rink opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday. The Dyer Parks and Recreation Department will update its Facebook page with further announcements regarding the community ice rink's hours.
Two new ice rinks opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Jan. 12, 2021. Photos by Joe Ruffalo for The Times.
