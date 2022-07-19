Rising construction costs delay Dyer splash pad

DYER — Dyer is pausing plans to build a splash pad at Elmer Miller Park after proposals for the project came in about $600,000 over budget.

Construction on the water feature was slated to start this summer. However, a Request for Proposals revealed the pad would likely cost around $1.6 million. Dyer Park Board President Nanette Wargo said the town had earmarked $1 million for the project.

The steep price tag is likely the result of rising material costs, Wargo explained. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the cost of building materials increased 33% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wargo said the town plans to rebid the splash pad in August with the hope that supply costs will decrease.

The Park Board also plans on applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The DNR grant assists municipal park boards by providing matching funds for outdoor recreation projects.

Even if the town does not receive the grant, Wargo said, Dyer will likely see a splash pad by 2024.

"We know the people really want this," Wargo said.