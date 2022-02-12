Rooted in the past: Dyer launches Historical Preservation Commission

DYER — Not many homes in the Region are modeled after Scottish castles, which is why Dyer Council President Alan Brooks set his sights on preserving Meyer's Castle.

About two years ago, the owner of Meyer's Castle approached the council about securing a sand mining permit. The Northwest Indiana landmark sits near U.S. 30 atop a 10-acre sand dune, one of the last remaining dunes in Dyer.

"My biggest concern was they would come in and sand mine it, make it level and probably sell it to a developer for a strip mall or something and that is the last thing we wanted,” Brooks said. "It is just a really unique property and it would really be just a shame if that sand dune ever went away or was leveled.”

While the owner never pursued the mining permit, Brooks realized Meyer's Castle and other historically significant properties in town needed some kind of protection. He began to meet with representatives from Indiana Landmarks, and plans for a Dyer Historical Preservation Commission took root.

The commission's four members were approved during a Thursday Town Council meeting. Brooks said the commission will likely start meeting in March to determine which properties they want to oversee — Meyer's Castle will be at the top of their list.

Currently a wedding and events center, Meyer's Castle was built by Joseph Ernest Meyer in the 1930s. Meyer, a herbologist and one of Hammond's first millionaires, modeled the lavish home after a castle he had seen while traveling in Scotland. Meyer penned multiple books on herbology and started the Indiana Herb Gardens in Hammond, now known as the Indiana Botanic Gardens in Hobart.

Because of Meyer's fascination with botany, the property now boasts an array of unusual plants, Brooks said.

While inland dunes were once spread throughout the Region, industrialization and development have left just a few remaining. The sand is highly valuable, used in the construction industry to make concrete.

“We have some amazing natural areas that really do not exist anywhere else,” Brooks said, referencing the Region's wetlands, dunes and oak savannas. "With the heavy industry that we have it is really amazing that some remnants have survived.”

The Meyer's Castle dune is also valuable to surrounding neighbors. Without the sound buffer created by the dune, "the noise from the highway would be insane,” Brooks said.

The commission has a few other properties in mind as well, such as historical churches and farmhouses. Once a property receives the historical landmark designation, the owners will have to go before the commission for approval before making any major structural changes.

The Dyer town seal is adorned with a tree surrounded by the phrase, "Branching out to the future, rooted in the past." Knowing the history of the town is essential to understanding how Dyer functions today, Brooks said.

"It [the Historical Preservation Commission] gives the town some say-so in what happens to the town of Dyer,” Brooks said, "I hope that it will save a piece of our past, so that people can see how the town used to look.”

