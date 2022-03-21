Splash pad coming to Dyer

DYER — As the sun returns and temperatures rise, Dyer is looking ahead to summer — and the addition of a splash pad.

Director of Parks and Recreations Michael O'Shea said the town started discussing the project after a needs assessment survey was circulated and splash pads were "mentioned quite a few times." The water feature will be located at Elmer Miller Park and will have a bucket that will fill with water before spilling over as well as an array of jets.

The town has been working on the project with Robinson Engineering for about a year. The entire splash pad area will be 2,922 square feet and will fit a maximum of 96 people at a time. The pad area will also have a bathhouse and will connect to the existing pavilion and playground at Elmer Miller Park.

The pad will used recycled water, stored and cleaned in an underground tank. The water will be tested frequently — a parks department employee even completed an aquatic facility operating class to prepare for the project, O'Shea said. A timed button will be used to activate the water.

The splash pad will be gated and will require a pass to get in. Dyer residents will be able to register and get a pass for free while visitors will have to pay a fee. O'Shea said the parks department has not yet determined what the fee will be.

Dyer plans to break ground on the project this spring. O'Shea said the town hopes to complete the project by late summer of early fall.

The splash pad is one of many new projects Dyer parks has planned. The parks department is also in the midst of transforming the underutilized Central Park into a gathering space for residents and visitors alike.

Plans for Central Park include adding recreational fields, a playground, an amphitheater and possibly a community garden.

“We are creating another recreation amenity that the town did not have," O'Shea said. “We do have a lot going on right now which is good for the town and the residents."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.