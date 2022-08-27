Train hits pedestrian; Dyer police ask motorists to avoid area

DYER — A train hit a pedestrian Saturday afternoon along a stretch of tracks near Deer Creek Drive, police said.

Authorities asked motorists to avoid the 800 to 1300 blocks of Deer Creek Drive while an investigation was ongoing.

The train, which was stopped, also was blocking 213th Street in Schererville.

Dyer and Canadian National Railway police were at the scene, which is just west of a retail area and movie theaters along U.S. 41 in Schererville.

