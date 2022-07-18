Ukrainian Olympic wrestlers try southern barbecue for the first time at Doc's: 'It's hard for every Ukrainian now'

DYER — Vladlen Kozliuk serves on the Ukrainian border patrol, defending his country from invading Russian forces in a bloody war that's stretched on for months.

He also competes on the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team, grappling on the mat with opponents from around the globe. He recently was pulled off border duty overnight to participate in a European wrestling championship in Budapest, Hungary, where he placed third despite not getting the chance to practice beforehand since the Russians invaded his country back in February.

Kozliuk is one of many members of the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team who serves in the armed forces in Ukraine and only gets to take time off to practice or compete.

The Olympic athletes from war-torn Ukraine came to Northwest Indiana to train for a few weeks at Hammond Central High School and the Hammond Sportsplex. The intensity of the training shows on their broad, muscled backs and bruised faces. But they're also visiting the United States for the first time in many cases. They went on a whirlwind tour of Chicago, tried out Taco Bell and, on Sunday, dug into American southern-style barbecue for the first time at Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer.

"One thing that caught me is they only have a $35 per diem to eat," Doc's Co-owner and Chief BBQ Officer Brent Brashier said. "We were talking: 'Let's feed them. I know a guy that can do that.'"

Doc's BBQ, Meats by Linz and Realtor Matt Maloney arranged for a barbecue feast Sunday for the Ukrainian National Olympic Team, which placed third overall after scoring a few medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I was a wrestler in high school, so this was special to me," Brashier said. "It's a very gratifying feeling to be able to do something like this."

Doc's fed the Olympians coleslaw, dirty rice, potato salad, beans, brisket, pork, sausage and ribs, all smoked for 12-14 hours overnight. A line of wrestlers piled high their plates on a buffet line.

"I wanted to give them a little of everything, the full southern barbecue experience," he said. "I wanted it to be the real deal. It's mostly their first time in America. There's such a diverse dining scene. They're going to eat some interesting foods in the Region just because the Region is a microcosm of a melting pot. You can all different kinds of food here. But I think we're unique, and I want to share it with them. It's something completely new and different to them. I looked it up, barbecue in Ukraine is like shish kabobs. That's the closest parallel."

The team has been using the wrestling room, weight room, pool, track, football field and gym at Hammond Central, which was newly constructed last year, and the recently built Hammond Sportsplex.

"Some of these guys are from the region where there's a war now, a battlefield," said Zhan Beleniuk, an Olympic Gold Medalist who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and serves on the Ukrainian Parliament. "For these guys, it's a good chance to train under normal conditions. It's very important for a sportsman to have good conditions. We came here, stayed in comfortable rooms and trained in comfortable facilities."

Since July 8, the team has been training in Hammond two or three times a day. It's preparing for a world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, in September. They had been training on the west side of Ukraine, in different places away from the front lines.

"Now with Ukraine's situation, Russia is bombing our cities. They're killing our children," Beleniuk said. "It's very difficult to prepare. You're thinking about your safety, the safety of your parent, the safety of your family. The situation is so difficult."

They will continue to train in Hammond through Aug. 3.

"Now we must present our country around the world," Beleniuk said. "We must tell the world about the situation inside the country, how Russia is killing our people and destroying our civil infrastructure and cities. Other countries must support us so we can get a big victory in this war. We sportsmen have a very important mission — not only wrestling, not only winning but to communicate the situation inside of our country, to tell the truth about our nation. Russian propaganda creates a lot of fakes about Ukraine, and we must destroy these fakes and tell the truth. Ukraine is an independent county, and we want to make our own political decision about the future."

Beleniuk said he was heartened to see so many Ukrainian flags around Chicago and other shows of support. Ukraine needs military support and weapons to prevail.

"Russia is a huge army," he said. "If you look at a map, you can see a small Ukraine and a very big Russian Federation. It's a war for the right reasons. It's about freedom and human rights. We need support. Every day our country loses people and soldiers. It's so terrible and so difficult for us. It's hard for every Ukrainian now. A lot of Ukrainians became refugees. We must get a victory. We must win. It's difficult to train when you're worried about Russian attacks on your country."

Ukraine needs financial aid to withstand the onslaught of the Russian invasion, Beleniuk said.

"Our economy is in a very, very terrible situation," he said. "Business stopped. A lot of our economic infrastructure was destroyed. That's why our situation is so difficult. We need support from everyone."

The Ukrainian wrestlers were grateful for the barbecue at Doc's with many going back for seconds. Servers brought them trays filled with water, Coke and orange juice.

"Our sportsmen need a lot of protein," Beleniuk said. "That's why meat is good for us. We do a lot of training and need a lot of power and good, healthy food."

The wrestlers tore into the brisket, pulled pork and other smoked meats. They weren't familiar with the buns traditionally used to make sandwiches, with many eating them like dinner rolls.

"This type of food is great for wrestlers because they have to be tough and powerful," said head coach Vladimir Shatsky through a translator.

They're grateful for the chance to train safely in the United States, which should aid them in their pursuit of international championships, he said.

"Almost all the guys are in the armed forces of Ukraine. If they are not at the training camp, they are on the front line," Shatsky said. "If they are not training, they're there. Then they're not getting any practice. Now they can prepare themselves to compete for championships."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, the Indiana governor's office and Indiana Sports Corp. brought the wrestling team to train in Hammond.

"Brent with Doc's is on the board and brought them to Dyer, Indiana, to show them southern hospitality and southern cooking, Hoosier hospitality, really," SSCVA Board of Directors President Andy Qunell said. "I know they already ate at Taco Bell. Some of them had heard Taco Bell was great."

Maloney said it was heartwarming and uplifting to feed the Olympic athletes.

"They guys have been through so much in their homeland," he said. "We just want to give something back."

It's also an excellent way to showcase Northwest Indiana, Quenell said.

"We're showcasing the world-class facilities we have in the Region," he said. "People are coming from across the world to come here and train."

When the Ukrainian wrestlers win medals at the next Olympics, Northwest Indiana can know it played a part, Shatsky said. The Ukrainian National Team is now competing for something bigger than just the sport.

"When we are back over there, we are fighting for our lives," Shatsky said through a translator. "We hope all the issues can be solved through diplomacy. We hope that sport will unite people and there will be no wars in the world ever."