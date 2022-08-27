UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision

DYER — One person died Sunday after being struck by a train along a stretch of tracks behind homes on Deer Creek Drive, police said.

Dyer police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Deer Creek Drive for a report of a person who accidentally had been hit by a train, Police Chief William Alcott said.

The person was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health in Dyer and later died at the hospital, police said.

Police from Dyer and Canadian National Railway were investigating, Alcott said.

A spokesman for CN said the death was a terrible tragedy but deferred to Dyer police for any further comment.

A line of trees and bushes appeared to separate the tracks from backyards in the subdivision, where a number of children could be seen riding bikes and playing outside hours after the accident.

Neighbors said the person would have had to cross a small ditch before getting up onto the tracks.

Police flocked to the neighborhood immediately after the call, but only a handful of squads remained parked along the street Sunday evening.

The train, which blocked 213th Street in Schererville while it was stopped, began moving again just before 6:45 p.m.

The subdivision is just west of a retail area along U.S. 41 in Schererville.

