 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision

  • Updated
  • 0

DYER — One person died Sunday after being struck by a train along a stretch of tracks behind homes on Deer Creek Drive, police said.

Dyer police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Deer Creek Drive for a report of a person who accidentally had been hit by a train, Police Chief William Alcott said.

The person was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health in Dyer and later died at the hospital, police said.

Police from Dyer and Canadian National Railway were investigating, Alcott said.

A spokesman for CN said the death was a terrible tragedy but deferred to Dyer police for any further comment.

A line of trees and bushes appeared to separate the tracks from backyards in the subdivision, where a number of children could be seen riding bikes and playing outside hours after the accident.

People are also reading…

Neighbors said the person would have had to cross a small ditch before getting up onto the tracks.

Police flocked to the neighborhood immediately after the call, but only a handful of squads remained parked along the street Sunday evening.

The train, which blocked 213th Street in Schererville while it was stopped, began moving again just before 6:45 p.m.

The subdivision is just west of a retail area along U.S. 41 in Schererville.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts