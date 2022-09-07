WATCH NOW: Dyer almost done with two-stage ditch stormwater project

DYER — In August 2007, 66 patients were hastily rushed out of Franciscan Health in Dyer as flood water filled the hospital's first floor.

The next year, basements in Dyer's Berens-Monaldi neighborhood filled with as much as four feet of water.

Shortly after the back-to-back floods, earthen berms were built around both the hospital and the homes. Now some 15 years later, the town is completing a project aimed at tackling flooding once and for all: a two-stage ditch.

Storing the water

Thirty-nine square miles of water drains from Illinois into Dyer through Plum Creek, also known as Hart Ditch. Plum Creek continues on to Munster where it connects to the Little Calumet River, eventually draining into Lake Michigan, Dyer Director of Stormwater and Special Projects Coordinator Bryan Lane explained.

For years stormwater has rushed through Plum Creek, spilling over the banks during extreme events. However, as the area develops, and more and more impermeable surfaces are built, there are fewer places where stormwater can soak into the earth, gradually filtering through the soil profile.

The berms installed around the hospital and Berens-Monaldi were built in a flood plain, limiting stormwater storage even more. Lane said the town knew a "compensatory storage" had to be created, and this spring construction began on the two-stage ditch.

Stretching from the southeast edge of Franciscan Health along Hart Street to the bridge near the Plum Creek Center, the two-stage ditch creates what is called a "bench," essentially a flat floodplain zone that will store water.

According to a report published by the Nature Conservancy in Indiana, the concept of two-stage ditches was developed after researchers observed the natural processes of stable streams. The researchers found that giving floodwater a wide area to spread out reduces the velocity of fast-moving, lessening erosion.

Lane said the Dyer two-stage ditch will likely add 17-acre feet of water storage to the area. Right now, the town is finishing up project landscaping. About 110 trees were removed during construction, but Lane said 400 more will be planted as well as 1,100 shrubs. Some of the uprooted tree trunks were inserted into the banks of Plum Creek, helping to stabilize it.

The two-stage ditch could also help water quality, as sediments will be deposited on the flat "bench" before reaching Lake Michigan and the vegetation will reduce erosion and help retain stormwater.

The over $3 million project was aided by $2.4 million from Franciscan Health, $600,000 from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission and $100,00 from the Lake Michigan Coastal Program.

Creating an oasis

"If we did not tell people we were creating a two-stage ditch, it would look like we were just carving out a beautiful natural area," said Dyer Town Council President Robert Starkey, R-Ward 1st.

A sidewalk will travel alongside the ditch and eventually, Lane said, a canopy of trees will line both Plum Creek and the trail. The town plans on adding informational signage with QR codes explaining the two-stage ditch and benches in spring 2023. Lane also hopes to use the black walnut trees removed during construction to build benches.

Assistant Town Manager Frank Jachim said the peaceful area will have "an oasis effect," giving residents an escape from nearby urban surroundings.

Local schools already incorporate stormwater education into their curriculum, and Lane said that hosting field trips at the two-stage ditch could help students learn about the concept in a hands-on way.

Eventually, Lane said, the walking path could even connect to the walking trails around Franciscan Health.

Starkey said there will be spots along the trail where "you can stand there and feel like you aren't even in Dyer."