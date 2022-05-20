WATCH NOW: Dyer creating signage to mark local trailhead

DYER — A swarm of what looked like dark mud swam through the puddle — tadpoles.

While the tiny creatures are quiet now, Alan Brooks said that in just a few weeks, "the woods will echo with the sound of frogs."

Frogs, foxes, deer, herons, coyotes, muskrats and even the odd salmon call the Plum Creek Trail home. Part of the Cook County Forest Preserve system, the park begins just a few short steps into Illinois. Cook County's map of the wooded area only includes the trails on the west side of Plum Creek; however a scenic three-mile loop runs along the eastern side.

The eastern trail has just a few inconspicuous entry points, tucked between houses. Brooks, a Dyer town councilman representing Ward 3, said that for years only nearby residents even knew the trail existed. He and his wife started using it during quarantine.

Though technically in Illinois, Brooks said, the trail is one of the only rugged greenspaces nearby, which is why he wants to make more people aware of it.

The trail's most accessible entry point is behind a city stormwater detention area in the Chateau Woods subdivision. Located off of Forest Park Drive just south of Bieriger Drive, Brooks said the open grassy area is the perfect spot for an official trailhead.

Brooks and Dyer Director of Stormwater Management Bryan Lane are going to create a sign dubbing the spot "Plum Creek East." The sign will include a map of the loop, a few general rules and graphics showing the wildlife that live there.

Brooks hopes to get the sign sometime in June. Once it is up, Brooks plans on picking a day to lead guided hikes of the loop.

Eventually, the Parks Department plans on bringing school field trips, birders and other groups to the trail.

As he bent down to identify a pale purple flower with his plant ID app, Brooks said, "This is where you want your kids to come and learn about nature."

The apparent wild blue phlox wildflower was sprinkled throughout the vibrant green forest. Footprints from trail runners mixed with deer tracks and even horseshoe prints left behind by the equestrians that use the trail.

Though the trail is surrounded by subdivisions on two sides and sits just 30 miles from downtown Chicago. Standing by the edge of Plum Creek, "you would never know you are in an urban or suburban area," Brooks said.

