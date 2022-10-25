DYER — The clown removed his bony hands, revealing jagged teeth and a pair of glowing eyes.

"You can run, but you can't hide," he said before emitting an evil laugh.

But 7-year-old Ryne "Ryno" Foster didn't run, he giggled excitedly and reached towards the clown's grotesque face.

Peek-A-Boo Clown is one of Ryno's favorite animatronic Halloween decorations.

Running through the haunted carnival-themed basement of his Dyer home, Ryno seems to have an affinity for all of the looming characters.

"Did he get you? Did he get you?" Ryno said as he hopped on the pads that activate each new monster.

Striped plastic walls, a 6-foot-tall monkey and dozens of clowns crowd the room — and that's just the basement. Ryno's father, Jon Foster, has filled the entire home with over 50 animatronics, some as big as 12 feet tall. The dining room has been transformed into medieval banquet hall, guarded by a goblin, the hallway pays ode to "Nightmare on Elm Street" and the bedroom is "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed.

The Fosters have always enjoyed Halloween, but Jon said they really stepped up their decorations after Ryne got into the holiday. This year, the family went all-out in their yard; assembling an entire "Scream Team" of skeletal basketball players clad in the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic Dream Team jerseys. The No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey was reserved for the 12-foot-tall skeleton, naturally.

The yard also features about 30 inflatable characters, a giant werewolf and a home-made levitating Max Mayfield from the "Stranger Things" TV show.

However, the most important fixture is a sign outside the front gate adorned with a QR code and a link; act.autismspeaks.org/goto/Ryno.

Jon said Ryno, who is autistic, has "grown up" on Halloween. His parents would take him to horror-movie conventions and at just 6 months old he was held by one of the actors who played Jason Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" franchise.

Now Ryno keeps track of all the new animatronics, learning about them through YouTubers such as "That Guy Nate." Because Ryno loves the decorations so much, Jon thought it would be a "win-win" to use the display to fundraise for autism awareness.

The family hopes to raise $2,000 for Autism Speaks. People who enjoy the decorations, may donate by scanning the QR code or following the link.

The Fosters even have their own YouTube channel dedicated to Halloween decorations called "Ausumtism." This summer the family flew to the flagship Spirit Halloween store in New Jersey to stock up. Jon said they bought so many new animatronics they had to drive back because the decorations wouldn't fit on the plane.

"We just love to see the enjoyment it brings him (Ryno)," Jon said.

Jon first got into Halloween props some 20 years ago. His sister-in-law, Janine Rodriquez, had a rare condition called progressive myoclonic epilepsy and had to breathe with the aid of a ventilator.

Janine always loved Halloween, but leaving the house became difficult as her illness progressed, so Jon decided to "bring Halloween to her." Back then all of the decorations were homemade; he crafted giant spiders, a coffin and even a guillotine.

Janine died in 2011, but her mother Marianne Rodriquez said Ryno's interest in spooky decorations has helped continue the family tradition.

"Now our little Ryno, he loves it too," Marianne said as she watched her grandson dart between a row of skeletons.