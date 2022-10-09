WATCH NOW: Dyer finishes up north end of Central Park transformation

DYER — Looking out a second-story window in Dyer's new Central Park concession stand, Parks Director Justin Gerbick described the area's ongoing transformation.

The concession stand sits in the heart of the park's north end, surrounded by four, neatly manicured ball fields, a brand-new playground, batting cages and a recently-expanded parking lot.

"Ideally this will become the hub of the town. It's in the center of the town; it's the town's largest park," Gerbick said of the 75-acre plot of land.

Purchased in 2007, Central Park is just east Calumet Avenue, between 213th Street on the north and the Canadian National Railway tracks on the south. Up until a few years ago, the park consisted of three overgrown ball fields on the north end and a 3-acre dog park and shelter on the south end.

In 2020, the development of Central Park began in earnest. The town added a fourth ball field, and in 2021, the Central Park Fire Station was completed.

Over the past few months, lights have gone up, a circle drive and 250 spaces were added to the parking lot, and the existing ball fields were resurfaced with crushed limestone.

The intent was to accommodate Dyer Girls Softball as the league continues to grow, explained Town Manager Dave Hein. However, the fields can also be used by local residents and baseball teams.

As the fields were completed, town leaders began to ask, "when softball and baseball is not playing here, this is such a great facility, what else can we do?" Heine recalled. That's when the town decided to add another pavilion next to the concession stand.

Town Council President Bob Starkey, R-1st, said groundwork for the pavilion has begun and the installation will likely be completed later this year or in spring 2023. Heine envisions the area hosting farmers markets, concerts in the park, the annual Disabled American Veterans Walk and town festivals such as Dyer Summer Fest.

An 80-foot-tall flag pole is also planned for the center of the parking lot.

The entire redevelopment of the north side of Central Park, including the new fire station, cost about $7 million, Starkey said. Next summer, the town will tackle the center and southern portions of the park.

Central Park is "like a working document," Heine said. Though nothing has been finalized, there are plans to add an amphitheater, a multipurpose turf field and a war memorial.

After Dyer residents Andrew and Patti Nowaczyk lost their son David during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan, they began to fundraise for a Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Memorial. The town plans on installing the memorial walls on the south side of Central Park, to the west of the pavilion. The memorial will be surrounded by a sensory garden.

"Once you're inside the memorial, you're really going to feel tucked away from the rest of the park," Starkey said.

Individuals will be able to visit the area to pay their respects, Hein said, adding that larger remembrance events could also be hosted there.

The town is currently applying for a grant through the Northwestern Indiana Planning Commission, or NIRPC, to bring the Pennsy Greenway to Central Park. The proposed bike trail leg would connect to the Pennsy Greenway section that runs through Schererville. If the town receives the funding, a trailhead would be created in Central Park.

Eventually the town hopes to make the park more accessible, adding traffic lights to the main entrance along Central Park Boulevard.