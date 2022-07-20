WATCH NOW: 'More than just planting flowers': Dyer in Bloom beautifies town

DYER — Pat Rosenwinkle pinched a dry, faded red flower and removed it from the otherwise healthy-looking coral bell plant growing outside the Dyer Fire Department.

"You have to deadhead your plants," Rosenwinkle explained. "When a plant starts to die, the flower is telling you, ‘I’m ready to go to sleep.’”

"Deadheading," the act of removing dying flowers so that plant energy is redirected to healthy blooms, is just one of the many ways Rosenwinkle and her fellow Dyer in Bloom members maintain the landscape of the town.

Though residents and visitors may not know it, there is a team of knowledgeable volunteers behind the many colorful flower beds that decorate Dyer. Blue lavender, purple petunia and purple sage grow outside the Dyer Police Department, red and white vinca and red canna at the Fire Department and a colorful mix of orange canna, purple wave petunias, sweet potato plants and cordyline surround the Dyer Town Hall.

Every spring about a dozen volunteers with Dyer in Bloom, nicknamed "DIBs," plant annuals and perennials all across town. The group maintains plots beneath several of the park signs and at multiple municipal buildings. After officially forming in 2017, DIBs joined the Dyer Parks and Recreation Department just a few months ago.

The initiative started when Councilwoman Mary Tanis, R-4th, learned about the national America in Bloom Program. Started in 2001 by a team of horticulture experts, America in Bloom helps communities with beautification projects through grants, seeds and regular evaluations. In 2015, Dyer received an America in Bloom/Canadian National Railway grant to help screen the CN Railway from residential properties using over 500 evergreens. In the years since, Dyer has stayed a member of America in Bloom, paying a $1,000 annual membership fee.

At first Dyer in Bloom was a committee of one. Tanis recalls maintaining the beds by herself, hauling six gallons of water every day. In 2017, the official Dyer in Bloom group formed, steadily growing each year.

Now most of the watering is done by a parks department employee, with help from the town's water truck which can lug 450 gallons.

America in Bloom member communities are evaluated by judges every year. At the start of June, two judges traveled to Dyer. DIBs members showed them around the town, showcasing parks, businesses, municipal buildings and several homes with notable landscaping. While the judges' official report has not been released, Tanis said the town received a lot of positive feedback. The judges also recommended DIBs members attend as many town council meetings as possible.

“The whole goal is economic development," Tanis said. "We want people to come into Dyer and say, ‘What a beautiful town, I'm going to bring my family here, I'm going to bring my business here as well.'"

DIBS is about "more than just planting flowers," Vice President Pat Patena said. Beautification efforts like landscaping, public art and lush parks help attract tourists, businesses and new residents. The group is currently working to get a mural painted on the side of the former fire station that sits behind the Town Hall, it gives out trees every Arbor Day, hosted an herb workshop with kids earlier this year and has discussed planting a sensory garden.

The beautification efforts also "have a good habit of spreading," Tanis said. When one neighbor starts adding flowers to their yard, pretty soon the entire block starts to bloom.

Though DIBs receives seeds and other resources from America in Bloom, much of the expertise comes from members. About half of the group are certified Master Gardeners and some were part of the former Dyer Garden Club.

Many of the plants seen in the plots around town come from members' own gardens.

"That one came from my yard," Rosenwinkle, who is president of the club said, pointing to a red twig dogwood that grows beside the fire department. "My garden is like a jungle. ... I just get lost in it."

Most weekends Rosenwinkle can be found digging around her garden from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For her, maintaining a lush garden is "about more than just wanting it to look good. I think you have to enjoy it, it has to give you energy."

DIBs is currently looking for both donations and volunteers so the group can complete more projects. Members meet the second Tuesday of every month at 2:30 p.m. in the Central Park Fire Station. Those interested in donating or learning more can email parks@townofdyer.com.

Rosenwinkle said everyone is welcome, even non-Dyer residents and volunteers who have little horticulture knowledge.

“Just by working with other people and working with flowers, you will learn so much," Rosenwinkle said.