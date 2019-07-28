EAST CHICAGO — The city’s Tax Increment Financing districts aren’t generating enough revenue to cover debts used to subsidize companies located within those districts, a new state audit shows.
TIF districts are financial tools used by local governments to fund redevelopment projects and are usually saved for blighted, underdeveloped areas.
When created, future property tax revenue is frozen over the life of the TIF, and any increases that would have otherwise been realized by taxing bodies are diverted to fuel redevelopment within the district boundaries and pay down bonds associated with the TIF development.
The audit noted a lack of money generated from a number of TIF districts, such as TIF property tax money pledged to repay $9 million in TIF bonds issued in 1999 to finance equipment purchases for U.S. Gypsum Co.
Joe Allegretti, city attorney, said the city is not concerned about the TIF’s inability to generate enough revenue to cover bond debt. The city has no obligation for the bonds.
“The city’s only obligation is to collect the ‘incremental’ taxes paid by the property taxpayers in the TIF area and pay it toward the bond debt. The city has no responsibility or liability if those taxes are insufficient to pay the bond debt service,” Allegretti said.
A similar situation exists with other TIF districts in the city.
The city was unable to pay, with TIF revenue, $1.75 million in revenue bonds issued in 2007 to finance the costs of converting existing retail space in the Riley Plaza into a supermarket, the audit shows.
Too few dollars were generated to cover the city’s 2018 bond payments on $3 million issued in 2015 to finance to acquisition and rehab of a vacant industrial warehouse into a light industrial operations for Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing, according to SBOA.
The company provided the city with necessary funds to cover the 2018 payment shortfalls, records show.
The lack of TIF revenue growth has been noted in past E.C. audits, records show.
The SBOA's audit for 2018 notes the city's $16 million surplus that year.
When Mayor Anthony Copeland took office in 2010, the city had a $15 million deficit.
Cash shortages forced the city to use game revenue to shore up the operating budget, rather than for investment in infrastructure and public works, Allegretti said.
"Today the city enjoys a $16 million surplus, has built its insurance reserve fund to more than $10 million, and has cash balances in various funds available for financing projects and importantly leveraging available state and federal funding sources," he said.
Now, gaming revenue can be put toward projects, not cash shortages in the operating budget.
"The formula for this turnaround was a systematic reduction of a bloated workforce and the reduction of expenses. Today's workforce is leaner, but we believe happier and better off," Allegretti said.