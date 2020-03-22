E-funeral safe alternative for family in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

The Rev. Stephen Bongard, of Immanuel Lutheran Church, presided over Dee Edgcomb's service.

“I talked it over with (funeral director) Jamie Moeller on Monday morning. It was on her recommendation that we have a private family service and (livestream it) for those who couldn’t be there. That was the best we could do,” he said.

Eric Edgcomb said safety of the his mother's older mourners was paramount.

“It is definitely unfortunate, but my mom was older and had a lot of older friends, and I don’t want to put anybody at jeopardy since the disease affects the elderly more," he said.

“We just thought it was the best option and to be able to watch it after the fact from people’s homes. We hope a lot can take advantage of this.”

Edgcomb said an e-funeral is a disappointment for him and his brother, and “I don’t know what other families are going to do to get closure."

Bongard said livestreaming a funeral is a new chapter in his parish’s history.

"For our regular worship hour we have been prerecording them,” he said, but they have not been livestreaming anything.