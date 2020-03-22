E-funeral safe alternative for family in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Dee A. Edgcomb, who touched many lives as a German teacher and school counselor at Merrillville High School, passed away last weekend.
But the COVID-19 pandemic pushed away all but her immediately family from the chapel where her funeral service was held Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.
The public was only invited to participate in Dee's funeral service via livestreaming at the Immanuel Lutheran Church & School Facebook page. A video of the service was uploaded to moellerfuneralhome.com afterward and had drawn 400 views by early Saturday evening.
Edgcomb, 74, of Wanatah, who died March 14 after a bout with cancer unrelated to the pandemic, served 34 years in the Merrillville Community School Corp.
The Merrillville High Class of 1999 honored her that year by choosing her as the featured speaker at their graduation.
Eric Edgcomb, one of her two sons, said Thursday he knows many would have liked to attend his mother's service. “We would prefer to have everybody together at the church,” he said.
The choice wasn’t theirs.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb banned nonessential public gatherings. Churches and funeral homes have responded by limiting crowds to — in some cases — no more than 10 mourners.
The Rev. Stephen Bongard, of Immanuel Lutheran Church, presided over Dee Edgcomb's service.
“I talked it over with (funeral director) Jamie Moeller on Monday morning. It was on her recommendation that we have a private family service and (livestream it) for those who couldn’t be there. That was the best we could do,” he said.
Eric Edgcomb said safety of the his mother's older mourners was paramount.
“It is definitely unfortunate, but my mom was older and had a lot of older friends, and I don’t want to put anybody at jeopardy since the disease affects the elderly more," he said.
“We just thought it was the best option and to be able to watch it after the fact from people’s homes. We hope a lot can take advantage of this.”
Edgcomb said an e-funeral is a disappointment for him and his brother, and “I don’t know what other families are going to do to get closure."
Bongard said livestreaming a funeral is a new chapter in his parish’s history.
"For our regular worship hour we have been prerecording them,” he said, but they have not been livestreaming anything.
“I’ve read on Facebook a lot of churches are having just a grave site service with a memorial service at a later time.”
Bongard said he knows visitation by computer link is a poor substitute for traditional services.
“Definitely not, but as a church, we don’t feel like we have much of a choice," he said. "We are in uncharted territory."