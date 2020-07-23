You are the owner of this article.
East Chicago bus route to have schedule change
urgent

East Chicago bus route to have schedule change

East Chicago Buses

This file photo shows a new East Chicago bus. 

 File Photo

EAST CHICAGO — A change to the East Chicago bus schedule was announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, The Crosstown/Food 4 Less route will be running from 5:55 a.m. to 8:11 p.m., according to an announcement from the City of East Chicago.

The East Chicago Transit Service apologized to bus riders for the inconvenience, stating the schedule changes were caused by circumstances out of their control.

The revised schedule can be found at www.eastchicago.com and any questions about the schedule can be answered at 219-391-8465.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

