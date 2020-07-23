East Chicago bus route to have schedule change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A change to the East Chicago bus schedule was announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, The Crosstown/Food 4 Less route will be running from 5:55 a.m. to 8:11 p.m., according to an announcement from the City of East Chicago.

The East Chicago Transit Service apologized to bus riders for the inconvenience, stating the schedule changes were caused by circumstances out of their control.

The revised schedule can be found at www.eastchicago.com and any questions about the schedule can be answered at 219-391-8465.

