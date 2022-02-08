East Chicago Carmelite Home to be rebuilt following fire

EAST CHICAGO — Work will begin this month to replace the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home that was severely damaged by fire in May, the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus announced Tuesday.

"After discussions with engineers, architects, constituents, consultants and the Carmelite Board, the sisters determined it would be more cost-effective to rebuild a new facility than to remodel and replace what remains after the fire. Moreover, building a new, modern facility will better meet the needs of the children the sisters are privileged to serve in their ministry," the group said.

Since its origin as an orphanage in 1913, the facility has provided care for thousands of children in crisis at the Grasselli Avenue location.

"The sisters and their valued staff are continuing to provide excellent care to the children who currently live in parts of the campus that were not destroyed by the fire," said attorney Scott Yahne, chairman of the Carmelite Home’s advisory board. "We know that care will only be enhanced with the exciting plans we are developing for the new replacement building.”

Thomas Lemke, director of services at the Carmelite Home, said the very structures now being replaced have been home to a nurturing and loving environment to thousands of children and families in East Chicago.

"We are grateful to God for what has been accomplished to date, and we are humbled and excited for what we will be able to do in a more modern facility," he said. "We also are grateful to all of our neighbors and organizations that have provided encouragement and support all of these years. With all of our loving friends, we move forward in faith."

Sister Maria Giuseppe, executive director of the Carmelite Home, also thanked the Carmelite fathers from their monastery in Munster.

"For many years our sisters have been blessed by the daily presence of the Carmelite fathers, who have provided the spiritual fortification necessary to continue with our oftentimes challenging ministry," she said.

