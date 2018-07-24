EAST CHICAGO — The city's Redevelopment Commission is expected to vote Tuesday night on a resolution designating a contaminated industrial site in the Calumet area as a tax increment financing district.
The creation of the Calumet Economic Development Area will “act as a catalyst for economic development” within the former DuPont/Chemours site, 5215 Kennedy Ave., which is zoned heavy industrial, city documents show.
Turning the land into a TIF district will allow the city to offer tax incentives to businesses willing to locate there.
The site, once cleaned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is anticipated to be developed as warehousing operations with 1-to-2-million square feet and an estimated 50 full-time jobs, according to city documents.
East Chicago Redevelopment Director Frank Rivera did not return phone calls and emails Friday and Monday seeking comment on the resolution being presented Tuesday night.
The news comes just as EPA signed off last week on a $26.6 million cleanup plan for the former industrial site and East Chicago Gateway Partners, LLC — a property redevelopment firm — was conveyed the title to the former DuPont facility 30 acres leased to W.R. Grace and Co.
The DuPont site has laid dormant for years and residents living to the north and northwest are already grappling with lead-and-arsenic polluted yards from a century's worth of industrial use.
Thomas Frank, environmental activist and co-founder of the Community Strategy Group, said the decision to turn the heavily contaminated site into a TIF district shows EPA's cleanup of DuPont is far from adequate in protecting neighboring residents' health.
It is clear now, he added, that the cleanup plan was driven by the property's future use, rather than health and safety.
"This is clearly not a cleanup. Now that they have that favorable ruling from EPA, (the city) is admitting that you can’t do development here but for the public money," Frank said. "But if this were cleaned up, this would be a real estate no-brainer."
Nearby properties include a nature area, a residential neighborhood and a natural area at the DuPont site — which was restored in 2014 but is inaccessible because of ongoing risks to human health.
DuPont entered into the EPA’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act program in the early 1980s, and the property has been listed as a hazardous waste site under EPA’s RCRA program since 1997.
The Calumet Economic Development Area, if approved, will encompass 419 acres with an assessed value of $2,386,200, city documents show.