East Chicago Council gets stronger grip on city's budget

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved on first and second readings an ordinance that would give it more control over the city's purse strings.
The ordinance would reduce budget year 2021 line item appropriations for various departments in a long list of funds, including the general fund, parks and recreation fund, unsafe building fund, casino/riverboat fund and redevelopment general fund, along with others.
The total of all reductions comes to almost $33 million, though Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, said zeroing out line items would not prevent the city administration from using the money.
"It makes them come to the council and explain to us, because we found way too many places where they had contractual services and professional services, and we were talking millions of dollars, and with no transparency as to where that money was being spent," Perez said.
Perez said the council's finance committee has tried to meet with Mayor Anthony Copeland regarding the matter but with no success.
City Controller Valeriano Gomez said the ordinance could result in unintended consequences similar to when vendors weren't paid when the council temporarily declined to approve warrants late last year.
Gomez said the time factor is his greatest concern.
He said departments would have to come before the council for approval of additional appropriations that would require public hearings.
"This is a very extreme action," Gomez said. "I checked. No one can recall an action to this extent within the state."
City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan requested the ordinance be reconsidered but said if adopted the council would need to let the administration know the procedure going forward.
She said each time there is an unsafe building that has to come down, the building department won't be able to do anything until a City Council meeting takes place, a public hearing is held and the council approves an appropriations ordinance on three readings.
"It's going to impair the whole operation of government," Morgan said.
Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, made a motion to table the ordinance to allow the council more time to meet with Copeland, but his motion failed by a 6-3 vote.
"I think this is going to prohibit my district from being redeveloped," Hill said.
The council then approved the ordinance by a vote of 6-2.
Perez approved, along with council members Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, Stacy Winfield, D-4th, Robert Garcia, D-5th, Kenneth Monroe, D-at-large, and Dwayne Rancifer, D-at-large.
Voting no were Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, and Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th.
Hill abstained from voting on the ordinance, which would still need to be approved on third and final reading.