East Chicago Council gets stronger grip on city's budget

He said departments would have to come before the council for approval of additional appropriations that would require public hearings.

"This is a very extreme action," Gomez said. "I checked. No one can recall an action to this extent within the state."

City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan requested the ordinance be reconsidered but said if adopted the council would need to let the administration know the procedure going forward.

She said each time there is an unsafe building that has to come down, the building department won't be able to do anything until a City Council meeting takes place, a public hearing is held and the council approves an appropriations ordinance on three readings.

"It's going to impair the whole operation of government," Morgan said.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, made a motion to table the ordinance to allow the council more time to meet with Copeland, but his motion failed by a 6-3 vote.

"I think this is going to prohibit my district from being redeveloped," Hill said.

The council then approved the ordinance by a vote of 6-2.