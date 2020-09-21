 Skip to main content
East Chicago Council locked out of meeting again
urgent

East Chicago stock (copy)

City Hall in East Chicago is shown.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — For the second time in a week, the City Council has been locked out of Heritage Hall Community Center, where it had planned to holds its meeting.

The council and Mayor Anthony Copeland have been wrangling over the use of Heritage Hall as an optional location for public meetings.

The council was to have met there on Sept. 14, but found itself locked out of the building. The same thing happened Thursday night. Eight of the nine City Council members were present among a group of about 20 people who gathered outside of the hall.

Council President Robert Garcia said the center's gymnasium would allow for more social distancing and thus a safer environment for the council and audience members.

"This pandemic is real and we should be allowed to use this facility," Garcia said.

But City Attorney Carla Morgan sent Garcia a letter Tuesday saying the hall would not be available for the council to conduct its meeting on Thursday, similar to a letter she sent Garcia about the council's previous attempt to meet there.

Morgan has in the past mentioned the extra work it would cause city staff in order to set up, sanitize and protect the gym floor at Heritage Hall as reasons why it would be off limits to the council.

Morgan's most recent letter said that for a governing body to advertise a meeting at an inaccessible building is a violation of the Indiana Open Door Law.

City Council attorney John Bushemi countered with a response to Morgan that said the community center is an accessible venue.

Bushemi said state and municipal law, including an ordinance adopted in July by the council, give it the right to use facilities other than City Hall to conduct meetings.

His letter threatened legal action against any city officials and employees who restrict the council's access to Heritage Hall.

Morgan has previously said the city administration is awaiting a court ruling on the matter before deciding if the council can have access to the center.

Garcia told the crowd East Chicago City Court Judge Sonya Morris has agreed to let the council use her courtroom and rescheduled the meeting for that location at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

