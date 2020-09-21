East Chicago Council locked out of meeting again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — For the second time in a week, the City Council has been locked out of Heritage Hall Community Center, where it had planned to holds its meeting.

The council and Mayor Anthony Copeland have been wrangling over the use of Heritage Hall as an optional location for public meetings.

The council was to have met there on Sept. 14, but found itself locked out of the building. The same thing happened Thursday night. Eight of the nine City Council members were present among a group of about 20 people who gathered outside of the hall.

Council President Robert Garcia said the center's gymnasium would allow for more social distancing and thus a safer environment for the council and audience members.

"This pandemic is real and we should be allowed to use this facility," Garcia said.

But City Attorney Carla Morgan sent Garcia a letter Tuesday saying the hall would not be available for the council to conduct its meeting on Thursday, similar to a letter she sent Garcia about the council's previous attempt to meet there.

Morgan has in the past mentioned the extra work it would cause city staff in order to set up, sanitize and protect the gym floor at Heritage Hall as reasons why it would be off limits to the council.