East Chicago drafts budget wish list

EAST CHICAGO — A full-time administrator, office space and $2.5 million for contractual services are all new items the City Council's Finance Committee wants included in the council's departmental budget for 2021.
An administrator would perform the functions of a secretary for the City Council's nine members, said Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, who serves as chairman of the Finance Committee.
The Finance Committee has requested Mayor Anthony Copeland's office include the new position in the city's 2021 employee salary ordinance at an annual rate of $75,000.
Councilwoman Monica G. Gonzalez, D-1st, said an administrator would be especially helpful for those who work other jobs in addition to their council positions and because council members receive a large number of phone calls.
"This is not something that we decided lightly," Gonzalez said. "It is something that is well thought of and we need help."
The Times reported last year that East Chicago City Council members make $45,614.52 annually.
The Finance Committee is proposing a total council budget of $3.3 million for 2021.
Rented office space mulled
"We have allocated some money for office space should the administration not give us any office space, so that we can rent office space and for council furniture," Perez said.
Perez said the intent is not that each council member have his own office, but rather that an office be provided so they can meet with constituents or hold small meetings.
The council's budget for 2020 was $685,000, according to City Council attorney John Bushemi.
The main reason for the proposed large increase for 2021 is the $2.5 million for contractual services.
"The 2020 budget, it turns out, had insufficient budget funds for legal and litigation defense services because no one ever anticipated that the mayor might sue the council and actually challenge the council's inherent constitutional and legal authority to enact ordinances," Bushemi said.
City attorney Carla Morgan informed the council in July the administration was awaiting court rulings on several council actions to determine the legitimacy of those actions.
Other than to provide for additional legal services for the council if necessary, the $2.5 million also would be available for the administration to use as needed.
Perez said the Finance Committee does not want to allow the administration to have what he said has been an "unfettered budget" in the past.
Itemized budget needed
"We want an itemized budget," Perez said. "That's what we expect."
He said one example of why he wants the administration to have to request money when needed is a recent $800,000 settlement between the city and a construction company.
Bushemi said the company filed a lawsuit against the city for breach of contract involving construction work on Guthrie Street.
"And the City Council had no knowledge of that settlement," Perez said. "The reason is because the way we've done it in the past is we've given the administration a blank check, really, under contractual services and they don't have to come back to the council for any sort of approval or oversight once we do that."
The City Council is expected to consider the Finance Committee's budget recommendations later this month.
