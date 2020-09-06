East Chicago drafts budget wish list

Perez said the intent is not that each council member have his own office, but rather that an office be provided so they can meet with constituents or hold small meetings.

The council's budget for 2020 was $685,000, according to City Council attorney John Bushemi.

The main reason for the proposed large increase for 2021 is the $2.5 million for contractual services.

"The 2020 budget, it turns out, had insufficient budget funds for legal and litigation defense services because no one ever anticipated that the mayor might sue the council and actually challenge the council's inherent constitutional and legal authority to enact ordinances," Bushemi said.

City attorney Carla Morgan informed the council in July the administration was awaiting court rulings on several council actions to determine the legitimacy of those actions.

Other than to provide for additional legal services for the council if necessary, the $2.5 million also would be available for the administration to use as needed.

Perez said the Finance Committee does not want to allow the administration to have what he said has been an "unfettered budget" in the past.