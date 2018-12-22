Community leaders are pushing back against EPA and IDEM’s recent decision to store contaminants dredged from the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal locally in the predominantly black and Hispanic community of East Chicago, saying the move “smacks of environmental violence and straight-up environmental racism.”
“While East Chicago is a poor community of color, predominantly black and brown, we are not guinea pigs for flawed public policies, and we are not expendable. … It is an assault on our children, our families and our community,” The Rev. Cheryl Rivera said.
Rivera, a prominent faith leader in East Chicago and member of the Community Strategy Group, joined numerous leaders this week in objecting to state and federal authorities’ approval of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to store contaminants in a local facility.
“The CSG will not back away from finding an off-site disposal outside East Chicago. Nor will we accept the toxic waste to be dumped on another vulnerable environmental justice community,” environmental activist Thomas Frank said.
Frank, Rivera and others have asked EPA and IDEM to back off its plans and host public hearings on their recently completed feasibility study that analyzes off-site disposal and other alternatives.
In response to the CSG’s statements, EPA on Friday would not say if they would consider the group’s request, only that their decisions already “followed extensive public input, including multiple public meetings and careful consideration of the many comments received.”
Since 2012, dredged sediment from the harbor and canal containing toxic polychlorinated biphenyls – or PCBs — and other pollutants has been placed in an existing confined disposal facility at 3500 Indianapolis Blvd.
But now the Army Corps has received special permission to permanently store sediment of greater concentrations of PCBs.
Sam Henderson, staff attorney with the Hoosier Environmental Council, said the facility’s location — in the middle of a city, near Lake Michigan and on a high water table — is not remotely appropriate for this level of toxic waste storage.
“Contrary to IDEM and EPA's claim that this approach is 'safe' and 'proven,' scientific research, including research done right here in East Chicago, has shown that far from remaining stationary in the water column, PCBs volatilize into the air even when they are deeply buried in sediment,” Henderson said.
The facility is less than half a mile from two schools — the new Carrie Gosch pre-K and Elementary School and East Chicago Central High School. Exposure to PCBs can affect memory and learning in children and cause birth defects, miscarriage and cancer. East Chicago has the highest infant mortality rate in the state.
EPA said concerns expressed by residents will be mitigated by ongoing air monitoring, a slurry wall on three sides, a cap at the bottom of the canal, and storage of the sediments in wet conditions.
The Corps also maintains a 2-foot inward hydraulic gradient between water levels inside and outside the CDF perimeter, so groundwater always flows toward the facility, and not away.
Federal, state and local agencies have been working together for more than 20 years to restore the Grand Calumet River system.
EPA and IDEM said this week they couldn't find a sponsor willing to finance off-site disposal and long-term maintenance of capping the sediment.
Larry Davis, a local environmental activist with a long history of fighting pollution in the city, said in this case, "I can't means I don't want to."
"The federal government can spend trillions of dollars fighting wars, yet we can't spend money to clean up East Chicago?" he said.