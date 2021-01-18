East Chicago gives nod to waste transfer station

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved a resolution that allows a special use permit so that a non-hazardous waste transfer station can operate at 1150 E. 145th St. in the city's Third District.
The property had been zoned for heavy industry and the city's Board of Zoning Appeals previously recommended the permit.
The council in December tabled consideration of the resolution to allow the petitioner to be present to discuss it.
Council Vice President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said wastewater will be processed at the site with the possibility it could include pollutants such as oil, grease, ammonia, mercury and cyanide.
"We don't want that for the Third District," Garcia said.
Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said he toured the plant.
"It's not like a big elaborate thing," Hill said. "They have it in a nice little garage and they come in there and they're going to break the solution up, put it in these containers and deliver it away."
Representatives from the city's planning department attended the December meeting at which time the council was told residue from rail cars, including petroleum-based product and food product, would be transferred on its way to Newton County.
Petitioner James Kornas, vice president of operations for Lakeshore Railcar and Tanker Services, LLC, attended the council's most recent meeting electronically via Zoom.
"This is not inviting a hazardous waste operation into the facility," Kornas said. "This is a non-hazardous waste operation."
The council voted 8-1 to grant the permit, with Garcia casting the lone vote against it.
In other city news, the council did not consider an ordinance that if approved would have overridden a veto by Mayor Anthony Copeland.
At its Dec. 28 meeting, the council gave final approval to an ordinance to rescind the exclusion of first responders form the administration's COVID-19 employee policies and make them eligible to receive Expanded Family Medical Leave and Emergency Paid Sick Leave benefits.
City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan read at that meeting a letter from Copeland said the ordinance would likely make it impossible to ensure coverage of all shifts of the police and fire departments during the pandemic and expressed concern over the amount of overtime pay that might be required to cover shifts.
The letter stated Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress did not intend to allow first responders time off for the possible COVID-19 illness or quarantine of family members nor paid time off because their child's caregiver might be unavailable due to COVID-19.
At its most recent meeting held Jan. 11, Morgan addressed the council and said paid leave benefits under the FFCRA expired at the end of 2020.
"Neither the paid sick leave benefit nor the expanded family medical leave was extended under the new COVID-19 legislation adopted by Congress," Morgan said.
But she said in recognition of the continued risk of exposure to COVID-19, Copeland has issued an executive order that authorizes paid leave of up to 80 hours for all employees, including emergency responders, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, pulled from the agenda consideration of the ordinance that could have overridden Copeland's veto.
"In light of the latest developments from the mayor's office and the fact that the CARES Act was not renewed, we're going to let this lay," Perez said.