East Chicago gives nod to waste transfer station

Petitioner James Kornas, vice president of operations for Lakeshore Railcar and Tanker Services, LLC, attended the council's most recent meeting electronically via Zoom.

"This is not inviting a hazardous waste operation into the facility," Kornas said. "This is a non-hazardous waste operation."

The council voted 8-1 to grant the permit, with Garcia casting the lone vote against it.

In other city news, the council did not consider an ordinance that if approved would have overridden a veto by Mayor Anthony Copeland.

At its Dec. 28 meeting, the council gave final approval to an ordinance to rescind the exclusion of first responders form the administration's COVID-19 employee policies and make them eligible to receive Expanded Family Medical Leave and Emergency Paid Sick Leave benefits.

City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan read at that meeting a letter from Copeland said the ordinance would likely make it impossible to ensure coverage of all shifts of the police and fire departments during the pandemic and expressed concern over the amount of overtime pay that might be required to cover shifts.