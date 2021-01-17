East Chicago Health Department offers COVID vaccine

No appointment is necessary for testing, which is free and open to any U.S. resident.

"We see approximately 200 people a day on our test site," Garcia Burns said. "And then on the weekend we cover around about 120."

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Vaccinations will be administered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

People have come from as far away as Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lowell, Crown Point and DeMotte to get tested, Garcia Burns said.

"It's about 72 hours for them to get the results," she said. "The results come to their phone."

Garcia Burns said East Chicago was doing well with COVID-19 cases before numbers shot up in the summer.

"We were seeing more children that were positive," Garcia Burns said., "During the summer people are gathering and they're traveling."

She said the number of positive cases in East Chicago is currently at a little over 2,700 and 47 deaths have been recorded.