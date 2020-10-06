 Skip to main content
East Chicago Library hosts Hispanic Heritage celebration
East Chicago Library hosts Hispanic Heritage celebration

EAST CHICAGO —The East Chicago Public Library will celebrate Hispanic Heritage by offering a unity celebration at the Main Library on Oct. 15.

It runs from 4-6 p.m. in the front parking lot of the library and features live performances by Mariachi Estrellas de Chicago, Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal, Alejandra Bolanos, Jahaira Perez and more.

The purpose of this performance-filled event is to show cultural unity and support during the pandemic. In an effort to ensure the safety of event goers, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual nationwide celebration that recognizes the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to society over the years. Hispanic Americans are the largest minority group in the United States today, and make up a large majority of the East Chicago population.

The East Chicago Public Library has recognized the monthlong celebration by placing books and materials on display at the library as well as on social media.

Space is limited for this event. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Public Relations Department at 219.397.2453 ext. 33.

