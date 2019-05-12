EAST CHICAGO - A two-vehicle accident left a 23-year-old East Chicago man dead late Saturday.
Cristian Romo died from blunt force trauma in the accident, which occurred in the 5600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, nearby Carrol Street and the East Chicago South Shore Line station, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's office.
The coroner was dispatched to the scene at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and pronounced Romo dead at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the release states.
Witnesses say one other person was transported to an area hospital.
Other agencies involved include East Chicago Police Dept. and East Chicago Fire Dept.
