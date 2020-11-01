East Chicago OK budgets, tax rates

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved on final reading ordinances to establish civil city and sanitary district budgets and tax rates for 2021.
The sanitary district budget contains a general fund of $11,500,000.
The civil city budget approved by the council was an amended version of the one presented from the city administration.
The budget provided to the council, with all funds included, was for $106,019,233.
The amended version offered by Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, and adopted by an 8-0 vote was for about $40,000,000 less than the budget that had been presented to the council from Mayor Anthony Copeland's office.
Perez explained where the cuts came from.
"We selected it by items that were either contractual services with no details or other services and charges, for the most part," Perez said. "We have attempted to have several meetings with the administration to discuss those issues."
Perez said the lesser amount approved does not mean the city cannot spend the money.
"It only means they have to come to us every time they want to spend it and let us know what they're spending it on," Perez said.
The council also voted to override Copeland's veto of an ordinance that fixes salaries of elected officials for 2021, as it had also done previously for an ordinance that fixes salaries of police and fire personnel for the coming year.
Also overridden by the council was an ordinance vetoed by Copeland that allows an additional appropriation in the amount of $50,000 to fund the council's legal services in defense of a lawsuit filed against the council by the mayor.
In other city news, the council approved a resolution to allow a use variance so used cars can be sold on residential property at 1316 Carroll St.
Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, said he spoke with residents across the street from the location and they were in favor of a car lot there.
"It's just a maximum of about 10 cars on the lot," Franciski said.
The council also approved a resolution to hire Dr. Paula Benchik-Abrinko as the city's new health officer at a compensation rate of $4,635 per month.
City Council attorney John Bushemi said state law requires the appointment is made as a recommendation from the city's Health Board to the council and the appointment is for a four-year term.
Benchik-Abrinko will take the place of Dr. Gerri Browning, whose contact expires in December.
