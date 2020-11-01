East Chicago OK budgets, tax rates

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved on final reading ordinances to establish civil city and sanitary district budgets and tax rates for 2021.

The sanitary district budget contains a general fund of $11,500,000.

The civil city budget approved by the council was an amended version of the one presented from the city administration.

The budget provided to the council, with all funds included, was for $106,019,233.

The amended version offered by Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, and adopted by an 8-0 vote was for about $40,000,000 less than the budget that had been presented to the council from Mayor Anthony Copeland's office.

Perez explained where the cuts came from.

"We selected it by items that were either contractual services with no details or other services and charges, for the most part," Perez said. "We have attempted to have several meetings with the administration to discuss those issues."

Perez said the lesser amount approved does not mean the city cannot spend the money.

"It only means they have to come to us every time they want to spend it and let us know what they're spending it on," Perez said.