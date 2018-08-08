East Chicago residents with questions about water line replacement work can get answers at meeting

EAST CHICAGO — Residents with questions about the city's lead water service line replacement project can get answers at a meeting Thursday at Riley Park.
The East Chicago Water Department will give a presentation on the project and city officials will answer residents' questions, 3rd District Councilwoman Brenda Walker said.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Riley Park Pavilion, 1005 E. Chicago Ave.
The East Chicago Water Board in May 2017 voted to approve a $3.1 million plan to replace lead and galvanized steel water service lines at nearly 400 homes in the Superfund site. The money was part of an $18 million borrowing package the city is using to fund various improvements to its water system.
A contractor for the city had replaced nearly 200 lead lines as of May 2018, but the city's utilities director warned more community buy-in would be required to justify expansion of the program citywide.
Walker said it's important for residents to attend Thursday's meeting.
"If they need information or have questions, then they need to be there," she said.
4th District Councilman Christine Vasquez will also attend.
For more information, call the East Chicago Water Department at 219-391-8469.