EAST CHICAGO — A day after his appointment, Police Chief Hector Rosario announced a shakeup in the department's administration.
Lt. Jose Rivera will serve as deputy chief, Sgt. Justin Orange was appointed patrol commander and Lt. Eddie Bastardo will be commander of the gangs and narcotics division.
"I have worked with every one of them, and we have a good working relationship," Rosario said. "They all bring fresh views to the table. We mesh well."
Each of the officers will be new to their position, he said. Investigations will remain under the command of the deputy chief.
Rivera has served in the patrol and gangs and narcotics divisions, he said.
Orange has worked in patrol and served as a training officer. Bastardo works as a K-9 officer, Rosario said.
"We have a very young department now," he said. "I think with us all being younger, it will help turn things around and boost up the morale and hopefully get things going again."
Rosario's goals include maintaining the lower crime rates the city has seen in recent years and increasing the department's community-oriented policing efforts.
He'd like to bring back community walks, bicycle patrols and open houses for the business community, he said. Coffee with a Cop events will continue.