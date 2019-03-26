EAST CHICAGO — Millions of dollars in improvements and redevelopment projects continue to help fuel East Chicago's transformation from a city that works to a lakefront destination.
The $4 million Fitzsimmons project along Main Street, across from Unity Plaza, is expected to open this summer and build on efforts to spur redevelopment in the North Harbor area, officials said.
Named for a furniture store that once anchored the North Harbor retail district, the Fitzsimmons project includes a mix of retail, restaurants and housing.
The 19,235-square-foot, three-story building will include three two-bedroom townhomes, four three-bedroom apartments, restaurants, retail shops and professional offices.
The city partnered with the Regional Development Authority and Urban Enterprise Association for the project, which is part of Mayor Anthony Copeland's comprehensive plan to make North Harbor.
Other improvements include a $15.5 million renovation at the lakefront that began in 2017.
The city renovated the marina, which features 138 boat slips with social and grilling areas, piers with cable TV and Wi-Fi access, a harbor walk, a splash pad, a new stage on the beach and bandshell for performances.
Concessions include kayak and paddleboard rentals. The city received a grant to construct a ramp for wheelchair users to get to the sand, shelters, playground equipment, a breakwater and new sculptures.
The dune in the area was restored and planted with pines, shrubs and other plants.
East Chicago opened two new community centers in 2018.
The $3.8 million Clemente-Penn UNITY Center opened in late 2018 and replaces the Clemente Center and the Penn Center. The 17,000-square-foot facility features a gym, indoor tracks, exercise room and two multipurpose rooms. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Heritage Hall, 4506 Tod Ave., opened in May. The $4.2 million community center features a full-size court, a track, a fitness center and activity rooms.
An additional $200,000 in improvements were completed at Marktown Center, Bessie Owens Center, Roxana Center and Martin Luther King Center.
Two 40-foot sculptures will be installed this year at the roundabout at Columbus Drive and on Aldis Drive near the entrance to the East Chicago Marina.
The sculptures are intended to add a "wow factor" to the city's gateways, officials said.
Art in the Parks will bring sculptures to Kosciusko, Washington, Tod, Sunnyside and Riley parks through the end of the year.
The city planted more than 800 new trees in 2018 and worked on a number of street improvements, including a $4.5 million project on Columbus Driver, a $9 million project on Guthrie Street, a $4.2 million project on 149th Street and a $2 million project on Euclid Avenue and Watling Street. In addition, 15 streets were resurfaced at a cost of $3.6 million.