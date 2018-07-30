HAMMOND — A 30-year-old East Chicago woman died early Monday after she drove around crossing gates and a train struck her car, police said.
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. Monday at the railroad tracks near Greenbriar Lane and Grand Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released the woman's name.
Police were investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor. Toxicology results were pending, Kellogg said.
