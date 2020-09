1 ejected from vehicle in rollover crash, fire chief says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A man was ejected from a vehicle in an early morning rollover crash in East Chicago.

At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday firefighters and police responded to the corner of Watling Street and Cline Avenue for a crash, said East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna.

When first responders arrived, they found a red Cadillac laying on the passenger side, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. A man had been ejected from the vehicle after it had rolled over near the curve of the road for unknown reasons.

The man was identified as a 30-year-old Chicago resident and was uncooperative in providing information other than his name, Lake County Sheriff's police reported.

The crash victim was taken with injuries to St. Catherine Hospital by Superior Ambulance for treatment, Serna said. The man's current condition is unknown. East Chicago firefighters were on scene until 1:44 a.m. and the crash is currently under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.