2 probationary East Chicago officers test positive for coronavirus, officials say
EAST CHICAGO — Two probationary officers for the East Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said.

The probationary officers’ test results were received Thursday morning and the police department was immediately notified, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Both officers are doing well with no symptoms and are in self-isolation at their respective homes. The East Chicago Police Department has since contacted officers and staff the two officers may have had contact with and sent them to be tested at St. Mark AME Zion Church, located across from the police department, Rivera said. The police department also encouraged all officers and staff to get tested.

The officers had very limited contact with residents because they were still in training and were not yet handling 911 calls.

In addition, the conference room the officers trained in was thoroughly disinfected and each of their squad cars were placed out of service temporarily while being sanitized.

Administration is currently reviewing safety practices involving officers’ interactions with the public, Rivera said. Currently, East Chicago police are taking minor reports over the phone to limit person-to-person contact and each squad car is equipped with disinfectant spray and wipes as well as personal protective equipment coveralls if needed.

“If we see a reduction to first responder numbers due to quarantine or illness, we also have a plan to move supervisors and detectives into first responder roles as necessary,” Rivera said. “We will continue to do everything possible to protect our employees and ensure the health and safety of our officers and our community.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

