2 probationary East Chicago officers test positive for coronavirus, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — Two probationary officers for the East Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said.

The probationary officers’ test results were received Thursday morning and the police department was immediately notified, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Both officers are doing well with no symptoms and are in self-isolation at their respective homes. The East Chicago Police Department has since contacted officers and staff the two officers may have had contact with and sent them to be tested at St. Mark AME Zion Church, located across from the police department, Rivera said. The police department also encouraged all officers and staff to get tested.

The officers had very limited contact with residents because they were still in training and were not yet handling 911 calls.

In addition, the conference room the officers trained in was thoroughly disinfected and each of their squad cars were placed out of service temporarily while being sanitized.