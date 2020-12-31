7 judges needed to extinguish conflagration over EC firefighters' work schedules

Afterward, the seven judges will deliberate among themselves and vote for one side or the other. Whoever carries a majority among the seven judges wins.

An en banc trial would normally require all seven to preside jointly in a single courtroom, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most in-person judicial hearings, which are currently conducted through video conferencing networks, like Zoom.

The mayor and council members have been at odds in recent years over who controls the city’s public spending, particularly its payroll.

The city employs hundreds, from firefighters and police officers to lifeguards and common laborers.

Copeland said last week he has spent his time, as mayor, reining in the deficit spending of previous administrations. “I have produced budgets with surpluses the last five years,” he said.

He said the Common Council has refused to go along with his fiscal reforms.

One of his reforms is the issue in dispute.

Fire Chief Anthony Serna imposed a new swing shift schedule Dec. 7, 2019, requiring firefighters to work in rotating eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts over three days, before a firefighter can take the next 24 hours off.