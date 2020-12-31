7 judges needed to extinguish conflagration over EC firefighters' work schedules

EAST CHICAGO — It will take a panel of seven judges to decide who can set work schedules for city firefighters.
Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent has scheduled a two-day trial early this year to decide who has the final word over the fire department.
Mayor Anthony Copeland said this week he needs a judicial ruling to convince his opponents on the city’s Common Council that only he and his hand-picked fire chief, Anthony Serna, call the shots concerning the days and hours firefighters are on duty.
A majority of the nine-member City Council has been claiming for the last year the council has that authority, since it sets the fire department’s salary budget, according to Alfredo Estrada, one of the council’s attorneys.
And because of a quirk in state law over settling disputes between these two branches of local government, Judge Parent will be joined by six other Lake Superior Court Civil Division judicial officers: Thomas Hallett, Kristina Kantar, Stephen Scheele and Gina Jones.
The seven judges typically preside, individually, over civil disputes in separate courtrooms in Gary, Hammond, East Chicago and Crown Point.
In this unusual case, the seven judges will sit together — known in law by the Latin phrase “en banc” — to hear evidence and arguments between Feb. 25 and 26 over a teleconference video link.
Afterward, the seven judges will deliberate among themselves and vote for one side or the other. Whoever carries a majority among the seven judges wins.
An en banc trial would normally require all seven to preside jointly in a single courtroom, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most in-person judicial hearings, which are currently conducted through video conferencing networks, like Zoom.
The mayor and council members have been at odds in recent years over who controls the city’s public spending, particularly its payroll.
The city employs hundreds, from firefighters and police officers to lifeguards and common laborers.
Copeland said last week he has spent his time, as mayor, reining in the deficit spending of previous administrations. “I have produced budgets with surpluses the last five years,” he said.
He said the Common Council has refused to go along with his fiscal reforms.
One of his reforms is the issue in dispute.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna imposed a new swing shift schedule Dec. 7, 2019, requiring firefighters to work in rotating eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts over three days, before a firefighter can take the next 24 hours off.
Copeland said the new schedule saves thousands of dollars in overtime pay.
The East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365, which represents 76 members on the fire department, opposed it and petitioned the Common Council to restore their old work schedule.
The council voted later that month to reimpose the old work schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.
However, the mayor blocked the council’s move by declaring an emergency that kept his new fire department work schedule in place.
The mayor also sued in Lake Superior Court on grounds the council was trying to usurp his authority as the city’s chief executive.
The suit idled in court for over a year, until Judge Parent scheduled the February trial and ruled that all seven Superior Court, Civil Division judges must sit en banc to decide this case.