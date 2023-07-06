EAST CHICAGO — The city’s school board terminated School Superintendent Javier Abrego after complaints his administration had failed on many levels.

The board decided 3-2 Monday to remove Abrego as chief executive of the public-school corporation of 250 teachers and 3,400 students.

The district stands impaired by troubled finances, declining enrollment, poor graduation rates and math and English test scores failing to meet state and federal standards.

School Board Trustees Vanessa Hernandez-Orange and Diane Smith ripped the superintendent for failing to communicate with them and other staff members who were in the cross hairs of a reorganization.

“You are moving us backwards. It’s hurting our children,” Smith protested.

School Board Trustee Patti Jo Gibson-King, remained largely silent, but joined Hernandez-Orange and Smith in voting Abrego out.

Board members Jesse Gomez and Joel Rodriguez voted against his termination.

Abrego could only smile as the audience, who had roundly denounced him throughout the meeting, broke into cheers after the vote, as recorded by a video of the meeting.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Marlon Mitchell, the school’s human-resources director, as the interim boss until the board could meet again to start searching for a more permanent replacement.

Gomez said Wednesday he has had his own issues with Abrego and moved, without other board members’ support, to fire him at earlier meetings.

He said he voted no Monday to avoid a public spectacle and because it is uncertain where the governing board goes from here. “We’ve had 11 superintendents since the school board members became elected offices (in 2013,” he said.

Abrego was entering the second year of a three-year contract he received in 2022 with an annual base salary of $150,000 that was set to increase by 5 percent this school year.

Abrego offered a defense of his administration, saying he had been in education for 50 years, much of it in East Chicago, and specialized in turning around failing school districts in Arizona and Colorado in two to three years.

“I grew up here. I tried to elevate our schools. I came out of retirement to help the School City of East Chicago.

“When I got here, there was no strategic plan in place. At one school where we have 239 students, only 1 percent – two students passed a math performance test. “That was unacceptable.

He said he and the rest of the staff have been working with students who were on track to fail graduation (about one third of the total class) and the board would see improved results later this year.

Neither Abrego nor Mitchell could be reached Wednesday for comment.

Mitchell, who attended Monday’s meeting complained during a public comment section that Abrego hadn’t consulted with him about a reorganization that failed to increase his responsibilities in the district as he would have wished.

Mitchell told the audience before the vote to name him interim superintendent, and that he would do whatever he is assigned to do within the district to make it a success.

