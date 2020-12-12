Alleged drug dealer caught with large quantity of heroin, cocaine in car, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago officer has been commended for his actions in arresting an alleged narcotics dealer trafficking cocaine and heroin.

Joshua Gary Brown, of Dolton, Illinois, faces charges of dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, carrying a handgun without a license and carrying a handgun without a license by a felon, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 11:10 a.m. Oct. 30 East Chicago Cmdr. Justin Orange was patrolling the area of West 148th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard when he saw a vehicle speed past him going north on Chicago Avenue.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade at 4705 Indianapolis Boulevard. The officer noted that Brown was not wearing a seat belt and smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the car. Brown said he did not have marijuana in the vehicle, however, he smoked some earlier.

A search of police records revealed that Brown had a warrant for his arrest from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Two other officers arrived on scene and Brown was asked to step out of his vehicle.