Alleged drug dealer caught with large quantity of heroin, cocaine in car, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago officer has been commended for his actions in arresting an alleged narcotics dealer trafficking cocaine and heroin.
Joshua Gary Brown, of Dolton, Illinois, faces charges of dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, carrying a handgun without a license and carrying a handgun without a license by a felon, according to Lake Superior Court records.
At 11:10 a.m. Oct. 30 East Chicago Cmdr. Justin Orange was patrolling the area of West 148th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard when he saw a vehicle speed past him going north on Chicago Avenue.
The officer pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade at 4705 Indianapolis Boulevard. The officer noted that Brown was not wearing a seat belt and smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the car. Brown said he did not have marijuana in the vehicle, however, he smoked some earlier.
A search of police records revealed that Brown had a warrant for his arrest from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Two other officers arrived on scene and Brown was asked to step out of his vehicle.
However, the man put his vehicle in drive and attempted to drive away, police said. Before he could flee, an officer was able to open the driver’s side door and pull Brown from the vehicle before he drove away.
Officers noticed that Brown was trying to conceal something on his middle console, which was discovered to be a .40 caliber handgun with 15 live rounds. Several plastic baggies grouped together in larger bags were found in the vehicle filled with a black rock-like substance and a hard white yellow rock-like substance, police reported.
It was also determined that Brown was never issued a permit to carry a firearm in Indiana. Upon speaking with officers, Brown said the substances in the bags were heroin and crack cocaine, court reports said.
The man allegedly then told police that he is currently unemployed and has been selling narcotics for about four months to make money.
After testing the substances, it was found that there were 30.8 grams of heroin and 26.9 grams of cocaine, court records said.
A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued Tuesday and he was booked into Lake County Jail without bail.
