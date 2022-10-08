Amtrak train delayed multiple times on journey arrives in Chicago

Amtrak stopped 2 (copy) Passengers use glow sticks to keep light on the train, according to one rider

An Amtrak train en route from Pontiac, Michigan, to Chicago faced multiple delays Friday night, according to information from passengers and Amtrak data.

According to a live map on the Amtrak website, the train was stopped in Ann Arbor at 7:20 a.m. Multiple passengers were told engine issues caused the delay. Power went out, passengers said, and they had no electricity, heat or running water.

The train sat at the Ann Arbor station until approximately 11:30 a.m., passengers said, when a second train destined for Chicago arrived to tow the train. The train cars attached to one another and slowly started moving toward Kalamazoo, where it arrived at 3:29 p.m.

Around 7 p.m., the train stopped near the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago. Passengers were told the crew had reached their 12-hour legal work limit and needed to wait for a second crew to arrive. While waiting for the new crew, according to multiple passengers, they were told by Amtrak conductors that there were issues with the brakes on the train.

Passengers waited until approximately 10 p.m. when crews arrived and power returned. The train started moving around 11:20 p.m. The train arrived at Union Station around 12:30 a.m., over 12 hours after it was scheduled to arrive.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Jason Abrams said the train stopped due to a power issue. Amtrak did not release any additional information about the incident.