'Armed and dangerous' man nabbed after fleeing from officer, busting out house window, police say
'Armed and dangerous' man nabbed after fleeing from officer, busting out house window, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police tracked down a wanted man who was considered to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly busted out a window of a woman’s East Chicago home.

Eric Ozuna was charged with criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

At 9:20 a.m. Wednesday a woman flagged down East Chicago Officer B. Holzhauer in front of a residence at 5004 Northcote Ave. in East Chicago.

The woman told police Ozuna allegedly broke the front window of her home after the two argued over a cellphone. Ozuna, who was still at the scene, became uncooperative and fled on foot after an officer tried speaking with him, Rivera said.

Several patrol officers created a perimeter around the area to catch Ozuna, who was later spotted in the 4900 block of Homerlee Avenue. Sgt. E. Hernandez caught the fleeing man and arrested him with minimal resistance.

Police also learned that Ozuna is wanted for weapons offenses by the U.S. Marshall's Service and he was considered armed and dangerous.

Ozuna is being held in the East Chicago Police Department jail and is awaiting extradition from the U.S. Marshall's Service.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

