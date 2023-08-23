EAST CHICAGO — After responding to a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon, police were able to recover a dangerous weapon and help the alleged suspect seek professional help, East Chicago police Chief Jose Rivera said.

A caller told police that there was a possible armed robbery in progress around 12:30 p.m. at the Citgo Gas Station at 4713 Euclid Ave. The caller described the suspect's weapon as a "machine gun-type" weapon.

Police responded immediately and found the suspect nearby. They ordered him to drop the weapon and he complied. They confiscated the weapon, which was an AR-15 loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Once officers started talking to the suspect, they realized he had an intellectual disability. They were able to identify the suspect in their system and contact his family, as police believed he was a possible danger to himself and the public, Rivera said.

The subject was taken to a nearby hospital where he was admitted under an emergency detention order, which warrants a physical and psychological evaluation.

After further investigation, officers determined that no robbery occurred.

"I want to commend my officers for their courage and restraint during the course of this dangerous call," Rivera said. "They demonstrated great teamwork and sound judgment under high stress, which led to no injuries and no lives lost."