City will soon begin accepting applications for Marktown renovation program

EAST CHICAGO — Residents of the historic Marktown neighborhood will able to apply for the city's home renovation program as soon as March 28.

Introduced in November, the initiative will offer homeowners grants of up $40,000 to make exterior improvements, such as patching foundations, repairing roofs, replacing windows and repainting walls. Marktown, known for being a residential island in a sea of heavy industry, was built as a planned worker community by Clayton Mark for steelworkers at Mark Manufacturing Co. The neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I think this is the most important project we have had throughout the history of East Chicago," said East Chicago Executive Director of Redevelopment Frank Rivera.

The initiative is modeled after a similar renovation program that has been offered in the Sunnyside neighborhood since 2015. Over the years, Rivera said, the city has spent over $1.9 million renovating almost 40 homes in Sunnyside.

In February 2022, the Redevelopment Commission approved a contract with Pennsylvania-based architecture firm Urban Design Ventures not to exceed $25,000. Urban Design Ventures completed a "Marktown Neighborhood Housing Study" and found that 32 of the neighborhood's 146 residences were vacant, 67 were owner-occupied and 47 were rented.

While the Marktown renovation will have no income qualifications, it is only open to homeowners who have lived in their house for at least 12 months and plan on remaining there for at least five more years. The final requirement is that homeowners who share a duplex must apply for the grant together. During a February community meeting, multiple residents said they live in duplexes where the neighboring unit is owned by someone who lives out of state and cannot be reached.

Rivera said the city has money set aside for acquiring homes and is interested in buying properties from absentee landowners.

During the February meeting, Rivera said he still needed to go before the East Chicago Common Council to request $1.6 million to fund the initiative. However, during a March 20 community meeting, Rivera said the funds have been "secured by our administrative group, that's all I can tell you."

Walter Haglund, president of Urban Design Ventures, will lead another meeting in the Marktown Community Center at 5:30 p.m. March 28. Haglund will discuss resident's financial assistance options and the city will begin accepting applications.

While the application process will begin March 28, Rivera said applications will be accepted until the funding is gone. He noted that the Sunnyside Exterior Renovation Program is still operating.

“Hopefully it (the Marktown program) won’t run as long as Sunnyside, but if it does we’re ready for it," Rivera said.

Residents will be able to work with their own contractor, but the renovations will have to meet strict requirements. Interior work, landscaping, demolition and the addition of auxiliary structures are not eligible for the program.

As part of the project, the city plans on constructing a model home on School Street to show residents an example of the work that can be done.

Earlier this winter, Marktown residents were surprised when the city demolished six homes. According to previous Times' reports, Haglund said the homes were deemed unsalvageable.

Urban Design Ventures's neighborhood study found that 50 of the homes in Marktown were sound, 48 need minor repairs, 39 need major work and nine "may be economically infeasible to rehabilitate."

Beyond houses

Since first introducing the renovation project in the fall, East Chicago has hosted three public meetings in the Marktown Community Center. During the meetings, residents have brought up the same concern repeatedly — the community center has been closed for over two years.

During the Monday meeting the city's Parks and Recreation Director, Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, said the closure boils down to a lack of staff.

"The only reason these little centers are not open is because of the fact that I don’t have employees," Hernandez-Orange explained. “It’s not that the city doesn’t want to hire, we’re trying to hire, I’m begging people to come in.”

Hernandez-Orange said the Parks and Recreation Department is currently upgrading the community center: the flooring has been replaced, a handicap-accessible ramp was added and interactive game tables and a new fridge have been purchased.

“We hear the community, we want to make sure that we open them (the community centers) because they are a very important part of the community, but I need your help," Hernandez-Orange asked attendees to apply to become Recreation Leaders. Open positions can be found at www.eastchicago.com/Jobs.aspx.

There are also plans to improve the greenspace in Marktown.

The nearby BP Whiting Refinery owns 77 lots in Marktown. The company is looking to add trees to some of the vacant lots along the northeast border of the neighborhood. Representatives from the Student Conservation Association and the U.S. Forest Service were present at the Monday meeting and said they would work with residents to determine what exactly the community would like to see.

“What we know is that trees can act as a vegetative buffer, capturing particulate matter and cleaning the air," Drew Hart of the U.S. Forest Service said. "We feel that trees can really help create that vision and then create the reality of a greener, more beautiful Marktown."