Cleaning the Calumet: Efforts to remediate Grand Calumet River continue with new project

Over 20 years ago, U.S. Geological Survey researchers studying the Grand Calumet River posed two complex questions: Can the unique habitat and biodiversity that once defined the river be re-established, and, if yes, is there enough social, economic and political will to carry out such a challenge?

"In order to preserve the remaining surrounding natural areas and to improve the Grand Calumet River, buried contaminants would have to be dredged," researchers wrote in the 1999 journal article "History and Environmental Setting of the Grand Calumet River."

Throughout the past two decades, many things have changed along the 13-mile-long waterway; millions of cubic yards of toxic sediment have been dredged, entire marshes have been restored, eagles have begun to return to the area and both public and private stakeholders have partnered on multi-million-dollar remediation projects.

Now the East Chicago Waterway Management District, or ECWMD, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, are moving forward with a two-phase project that will address longstanding contamination throughout the Grand Calumet River.

'Locked in the sediment'

Located where the deciduous forest, boreal forest and tall grasslands biomes meet, the Grand Calumet River Basin lost much of its original biodiversity when the area was scoured by glacial ice sheets. Over time, new biological communities popped up; however the Grand Calumet went through another transformation when industrialization and urbanization began in the 1840s.

"For years, industries directly discharged into the waterway and those contaminants remain locked in the sediment a century later," the 1999 USGS journal article states.

After the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, the industries and cities discharging into the Grand Calumet River had to start filtering out contaminants. Over time the quality of the flowing water improved, but the deeply polluted sediment remained, explained John Fekete, president of the ECWMD board.

Past sediment testing has detected ammonia, arsenic, cyanide, E-coli, oil, grease, lead, pesticides and the highly carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the Grand Calumet.

In 1987, the Grand Calumet River became one of the EPA's 31 Great Lakes Areas of Concern, or AOCs. Characterized by environmental degradation, AOCs contain what the EPA calls Beneficial Use Impairments, or BUIs. The EPA has identified 14 BUIs, ranging from beach closings to habitat loss.

At one point, the Grand Calumet River was the only Great Lakes AOC to have all 14 BUIs.

Both the restrictions on drinking water and the added cost to agriculture or industry BUIs have been removed from the Grand Calumet's list. However, to be completely de-listed as an AOC, all 14 BUIs must be removed. To date, six AOCs have been removed from the EPA's list.

Eating the elephant

With a long list of BUIs to check off and decades worth of contamination to address, de-listing the Calumet is a difficult, but not impossible, task.

"How do you eat an elephant?" Fekete asked. "One bite at a time."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took the first bite around 2012 when dredging began in the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal. For years, sediment dredged from the canal had been disposed of in the middle of Lake Michigan, Fekete explained. Once the Clean Water Act became law, the contaminated sediment was no longer permitted in the lake.

In 1972, dredging in the harbor ceased. For almost five decades sediment accumulated, forcing local industry to ship barges at half capacity. A confined disposal facility was built to contain the sediment in 2011.

In recent years, local industries have begun their own remediation projects along the river, and in March of this year, the ECWMD submitted a draft project proposal to the EPA's Great Lakes Legacy Act program, which provides federal funding for sediment remediation projects in AOCs. Phase one of the two-part project is estimated to cost about $27 million.

The project proposal will likely be completed by the end of the year. Fernando Trevino, executive director of the ECWMD, hopes to start work on phase one of the project in 2023 and complete both phases by 2024.

The first phase will include removing 30,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the Indiana Harbor Canal as well as 22,000 cubic yards of sediment from the Grand Calumet River Junction West, which is located at the southern end of the Indiana Harbor Canal, according to the ECWMD's 2022 Communicator.

In the middle of the Grand Calumet River Junction sits Junction Marsh, which ECWMD also plans on restoring by removing sediment, backfilling the area with clean sand and planting native species.

The second phase of the project will include the remediation of the Grand Calumet River Junction East and additional habitat restoration. Areas where sediment is particularly contaminated will also be capped. All of the sediment will be disposed of in an offsite location.

A key element of the land remediation will be restoring connected habitat corridors that have been fragmented by highways and railways. Habitat connectivity is especially important in the Calumet Region as the southern tip of Lake Michigan draws a large number of migrating birds, Fekete explained.

Residents have told the ECWMD they envision one day kayaking down the river, hiking the surrounding habitat and even taking in the birds from an observation deck, Trevino said.

Before the community's vision can become reality, the Grand Calumet must recover — a feat the mighty river has accomplished once before.

"The resiliency of nature is clearly illustrated by the biological recolonization and ecological recovery since the retreat of the last ice sheet," USGS researchers wrote in the 1999 journal article. "While this much time is not available for ecological restoration, natural restoration demonstrates the feasibility of a parallel human experiment."