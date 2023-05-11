EAST CHICAGO — Concerns about lead contamination have plagued the Calumet area of East Chicago for almost four decades.

Soil tests showing dangerous levels of lead and arsenic led the city to close a nearby elementary school and demolish the West Calumet Housing Complex. In 2009, the former USS Lead site was added to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund National Priorities List.

Donald Mosely has lived on McCook Avenue since 1964. He said the land that once held the West Calumet Housing Complex "is just about in my backyard."

Over the next few months, a warehouse and logistics center will be constructed at the site. Moseley and over 800 of his neighbors have all had their properties remediated by the EPA, however some residents fear the new development could unearth more contamination.

'Nobody knew'

Mosely remembers when much of the Superfund site was "nothing but prairie."

"As kids we used to go out there and play and have cookouts," Moseley said. telling how he and his friends even tried to make wine using wild grapes that grew on the property.

"Some people would hunt rabbits out there ... nobody knew about any contamination," he said.

When Mosely first heard about high levels of lead in the soil, he felt "very uneasy."

For decades, USS Lead, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co. and Atlantic Richfield Co. emitted lead and arsenic into the air. In 1985, the EPA sampled the soils surrounding the facilities and found lead levels as high as 11,000 parts per million, or ppm. The EPA recommends soil cleanup when lead levels exceed 400 ppm in areas where children play; 1,200 ppm is the federal cut-off for "non-play" areas.

The EPA has been able to excavate contaminated soil from hundreds of residential properties. In September of 2020, the EPA removed 671 properties from the Superfund National Priorities List. However, the land where the West Calumet Housing Complex was, what the EPA calls "Zone 1" remains fenced off.

Remediation

The old West Calumet Housing Complex property, land that once housed over 1,000 residents, sat quiet after a Wednesday public hearing at the nearby Carrie Gosch Elementary School. Unused basketball courts lay buried beneath a foot of tall grass, lush vines covered the metal fencing and a robin stopped to perch on a coil of barbed wire.

"It looks like it's gone back to the way it was before — prairie," Mosley said sometimes he sees deer running around on the property at night.

Recent Zone 1 soil samples showed lead levels as high as 12,000 ppm.

EPA representatives and a handful of residents gathered in the auditorium of the former Carrie Gosch school Wednesday to discuss the development of the West Calumet land. Carrie Gosch has sat vacant since 2016, when concerns about lead contamination forced the school to close just a week before the start of the academic year.

Industrial Development Advantage hopes to build a warehouse and logistics center on the West Calumet land. Steven Radel of IDA said the 850,000-square-foot facility would be a $75 million investment.

According to IDA's website, the Utah-based company specializes in remediating and developing "distressed" commercial and industrial properties. Construction on the logistics center is slated to begin in 2024. Radel said IDA plans on leasing out the building; depending on who the end user is, the project could create 400 to 900 jobs. Industrial Development Advantage is working to create a local job training program to ensure the facility employs East Chicago residents.

East Chicago Common Councilman Terence Hill represents the Third District, which encompasses the West Calumet Housing property. Hill wholeheartedly supports the logistics center and said he is "excited" to see it move forward.

Under the development plan, contractors working for IDA will remediate the site under close EPA supervision. The required soil excavation depth will be 12 inches and the lead remedial action level will be 800 ppm. Some residents have critiqued the cleanup plan, saying more remediation should be conducted.

“I am in favor of economic development for the city ... but as an environmental injustice community, the minimum is being done for this cleanup. ... We are a population that has already experienced significant challenges from existing exposure,” Maritza Lopez said during a public hearing last May.

The EPA's initial cleanup plan for the property was stricter, as the future use for the land was still residential. Under the residential cleanup plan, the soil excavation depth would have been 24 inches and the lead remedial action level would have been 400 ppm.

Radel noted much of the soil will be covered with hardscape.

During the Wednesday meeting, Thomas Alcamo, a remedial project manager for the EPA, said four air monitors will be stationed at the site during the cleanup. Alcamo also said the estimated 107,000 tons of excavated soil will be taken to a landfill in Newton County. To ensure very little dust leaves the property, contractors will use a truck cleaning station, a street sweeper and, if needed, will dampen the soil.

Cleanup work is expected to begin this July and be completed by the end of the year.

"I think I had most of my questions answered, but I still have that little bit of concern because I live so close," Mosely said after the hearing.

