CN pursuing Region rail yard to store petcoke, records show; residents outraged

While CN used licensed contractors, they didn’t pull the proper permits or locate utilities before digging, the city alleged.

“The city lost 7 million gallons of water. The repair cost the city was in the hundreds of thousands, in addition to the inconvenience of lost water service, a boil order for our residents and businesses,” the city said.

When the city said it further inquired, CN told the city they were wanting to close the right-of-way off Gary Road, in effect blocking access to the city’s animal control facility.

It wasn’t until December that the city became aware of the IDEM permit and scope of the plan, the city said.

CN denied on Friday the cause of the water main break is related to the company.

"The break occurred near our property and our track was impacted by the break. We have not performed any construction activity for Whiting to date. The only activity that we have had in the area is unloading rail," the company said.

