Construction firm renovating EC’s Block Stadium sues over city quotas

EAST CHICAGO — A dispute between the city and a company renovating Block Stadium over employment quotas is prompting a lawsuit.

Gariup Construction, of Gary, wants a federal judge to scrap city ordinances requiring it to employ a minimum number of females, minorities and city residents.

David Buls, a lawyer for Gariup who filed the suit in U.S. District Court this week, claims the city’s quotas violates the company’s rights to make its own hiring decisions.

East Chicago is only one of many cities and local government units that demand public works projects provide jobs to unemployed minorities.

A source close to the city administration said this week Gariup’s civil right claim is skewered by the fact the company signed a contract agreeing to meet the quotas before the work began — making this a routine contract dispute.

Buls couldn’t be reached this week for comment.

Gariup Construction, founded in the 1920s, has long been prominent in public works projects around The Region, averaging $25 million in annual contracts, according to its website.