EAST CHICAGO — Local police officers are suing their chief for allegedly trying to block their endorsements of May 2 primary candidates, including Mayor Anthony Copeland’s challenger.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 59 and two of its members, former East Chicago police officers Brandon Holzhauer and John Richmond, are seeking at least $500,000 in monetary damages.

They also are asking U.S. District Court in Hammond to order Police Chief Jose Rivera and other city officials to stop what the plaintiffs describe as efforts to muzzle the political speech of FOP members.

Chicago attorney Christopher C. Cooper filed suit Thursday on behalf of the FOP.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann has taken the case and ordered the city and Rivera to be officially notified they are defendants.

The litigation comes less than two weeks before the May 2 Democratic primary, where 31 candidates are seeking nomination for mayor, clerk and eight of the nine seats on the city’s Common Council.

The suit involves the FOP’s endorsement of some candidates, including one in the hotly contested race between Copeland and his challenger Adrian Santos, currently the North Township trustee.

Copeland, who is seeking election to a fourth term as mayor, and Santos, a former city councilman and clerk, have made public safety one of the key issues in their race.

The FOP endorsed Santos, but not before they had to move their candidate endorsement meeting out of the city.

The FOP was set to hold its candidates’ night April 5 at the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, 3301 Aldis Ave., East Chicago.

The suit alleges Chief Rivera ordered the club to cancel the event. He personally showed up to bar anyone from entering the building.

The FOP shifted the venue of their endorsement meeting, later that same night, to an American Legion Post in Gary where FOP members chose Santos over Copeland for mayor.

The FOP also endorsed four other Democrats: City Clerk Richard Medina and council candidates Alyun Taylor, Vanessa Hernandez-Orange and Monica Guzman-Gonzalez.

Rivera told The Times afterwards he had to shut down the yacht club meeting because the FOP violated a city ordinance requiring those holding public meetings to notify him 24 hours in advance so he can assign two city police officers to provide security.

Rivera said he only learned of the event from a flyer he received, and no one officially notified him of the event in a timely manner.

The suit alleges the police chief blocked the meeting in retaliation against Brandon Holzhauer, the FOP president.

The suit alleges the chief has been infuriated with Holzhauer since last June when Holzhauer publicly complained to the city council that the police department was understaffed because pay is is too low to attract and keep officers.

The suit alleges the chief called Holzhauer into a meeting afterwards, slammed his fist on a table and demanded Holzhauer stop saying there was a shortage of police officers on patrol.

Holzhauer alleges he resigned as an East Chicago policeman last year because the chief had been putting pressure on him to resign as president of the East Chicago FOP lodge.

The suit alleges the chief also tried to muzzle Richmond, who has left the police force, but still serves on the city FOP’s political endorsement committee.

The chief complained earlier this month to The Times that Holzhauer and Richmond were improperly influencing political endorsement in the name of city FOP members.

Rivera couldn't be reached Friday for comment on the lawsuit. And Michael Tolbert, an attorney for the City of East Chicago, declined comment on the suit.

The FOP’s civil rights complaint comes two years after the city firefighters union made similar allegations of First Amendment violations by the administration of Mayor Copeland.

The International Association of Firefighters Local 365 claimed in 2021 the fire chief punished members for endorsing Copeland’s opponent in the 2019 election by imposing work shifts that reduced the time firefighters spent with their families.

A federal judge last year declared the firefighters had a strong enough case against the city that he granted their request to restore their old work schedule. The suit has yet to go to trial.

