Debate over raises in 2022 continues for East Chicago City Council

"What I'm asking for is still below what the average is in other communities surrounding East Chicago," Medina said.

Gonzalez said she is concerned that a salary increase for the city judge might cause the administration to want to eliminate the city court, such as was done in Hammond.

"That's a big concern for me," Gonzalez said.

Medina said that's a separate matter from the clerk's position, which he said is required by state law.

"There's a lot of responsibilities that come out of the city clerk's office, and they should be compensated," Medina said.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-At large, said she believes Medina deserves a raise but is considering how the community has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

"People have lost their homes" Bolaños said. "Can't pay rent. And I can't see myself agreeing to 75 (thousand). And to me, those are the people that are going to be very affected and very upset about that."

Councilman Dwayne Rancifer Jr., D-At large, said he also believes Medina should receive a raise.