Debate over raises in 2022 continues for East Chicago City Council

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council continues to consider whether the city clerk and city judge deserve a raise in 2022, and if so, what that amount will be.
City Clerk Rich Medina told the council at its Dec. 8 meeting the clerk's office has not received a salary increase in 17 years.
He is asking the council to increase his annual salary to $75,000 from the current figure of $57,462.
City Court Judge Sonya Morris is also asking for $75,000 annually. She currently receives approximately $61,000.
Medina attended a meeting of the council finance committee meeting on Dec. 14 to answer any additional questions from council members.
Medina said he believes $75,000 is a reasonable request based on Social Security Administration cost of living increases provided since 2004.
He also mentioned the council earlier this year sought money to hire a legislative aid to serve the council for $75,000 annually.
"We brought that forward and it was turned down," Council Vice President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said.
Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said $75,000 included benefits.
"What I'm asking for is still below what the average is in other communities surrounding East Chicago," Medina said.
Gonzalez said she is concerned that a salary increase for the city judge might cause the administration to want to eliminate the city court, such as was done in Hammond.
"That's a big concern for me," Gonzalez said.
Medina said that's a separate matter from the clerk's position, which he said is required by state law.
"There's a lot of responsibilities that come out of the city clerk's office, and they should be compensated," Medina said.
Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-At large, said she believes Medina deserves a raise but is considering how the community has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.
"People have lost their homes" Bolaños said. "Can't pay rent. And I can't see myself agreeing to 75 (thousand). And to me, those are the people that are going to be very affected and very upset about that."
Councilman Dwayne Rancifer Jr., D-At large, said he also believes Medina should receive a raise.
"But it's just a matter of coming up with a common number that everyone, you know, is comfortable with," Rancifer said.
Garcia said the council will either consider the salary ordinance that had been tabled on Dec. 8 as is or propose a different salary amount at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled Wednesday.