EAST CHICAGO — The mayoral candidates have enough talking points to geek out any political analysts in the crowd.

Mayor Anthony Copeland says his financial management has boosted the city’s municipal bond rating from junk to gold.

His challenger, Adrian Santos, says East Chicago is in a public safety crisis because of understaffed police and water departments.

But will the voters instead be swayed by a debate about which of the two is the real homegrown hero?

Copeland, a city firefighter for 27 years, a Common Councilman for four and mayor for more than a dozen, brands Santos as an office-hopper who pole-vaulted out of the city.

Santos "says he wants to be mayor, but he left East Chicago (city government) to be township trustee,” Copeland said.

Santos was an East Chicago councilman from 2004 to 2015 and city clerk from 2016 through 2020. He ran for North Township trustee when the office became vacant in 2021 and was popularly elected last year to oversee township services in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.

Santos responds: “I was born and raised in East Chicago. I was asked whether I would move to Highland or Munster, but my wife and I are not moving. I love our neighborhoods and neighbors.”

East Chicago’s Democratic primary on May 2 is a free-for-all, with 26 candidates elbowing each other for nine seats on the Common Council and four more wanting to be city clerk.

Then there is a match race for the job Copeland has held the past 15 years.

The mayor of this community of 27,000 commands an annual budget of nearly $51 million, a payroll of 570-plus city employees and a salary exceeding $135,000 a year.

Santos said he's “lived through the city administrations of Robert Pastrick, George Pabey and now Anthony Copeland. I wouldn’t be running for mayor if I thought the city was better than before."

“I supported Anthony Copeland at first. I gave speeches on his behalf. But the Anthony Copeland of then isn’t the Anthony Copeland of now. The biggest concern is public safety. I’m told we only have as few as three patrol officers on the street sometimes. The City Council has budgeted for 98 officers, but there are only 58 on the entire police force.

“There are supposed to be 76 firefighters on the payroll, but the city only has 52 in the fire stations.”

Santos said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently chastised the city for training deficiencies that endangered firefighters during the 2021 Carmelite Home blaze.

The firefighters union recently endorsed Santos over Copeland.

“The mayor beats his chest about budget surpluses, but the city public safety departments are understaffed," Santos said. "The city’s Washington and Kosciusko pools are still closed. That hurts the city’s summer jobs program. Our township pool reopened, why haven’t theirs?

“There are a lot of things that need to be called out. I will be tougher on crime. The mayor said crime is down, but that is probably just reports of crime are down because there aren’t enough police officers on the street to proactively investigate crimes.”

Santos said he would make peace with the police and firefighter unions: “If I’m elected, I will negotiate a contract with the Teamsters union too.”

Copeland describes Santos’s campaign platform as “he’s got nothing to run on.”

“We have more than enough" police officers, he said. ”The crime rate has dropped for 11 consecutive years in East Chicago. We have all brand-new technology, a shot spotter, a new fleet of cars with computer, license plate readers, and we have 800 cameras across the whole city. I’m giving them all the technology they need.”

Copeland said he has reduced the city’s property tax rate from one of the highest in the state to one less than half that size, giving relief to property owners and incentive for new businesses to move in.

“When I became mayor, the city was $15 million in the hole, and now we’ve got a $110 million surplus,” he said.

The mayor said he has cut waste and invested the savings in upgrading the city’s streets, sewers, parks and other infrastructure. He said the closed city pools will reopen as splashpads, which are cheaper and safer.

“Since I’ve been mayor, I’ve made over $500 million of infrastructure improvements," Copeland said. "The reconstruction of Indianapolis Boulevard, which was a $20 million project all by itself."

And, as befits an incumbent who can not only promise but deliver programs, Copeland said: “We give $40,000 for the revitalization of duplexes in Sunnyside. We just started a program for Marktown to give $25,000 assistance to new house builders, and $30,000 if you do that and are a city worker, and $15,000 if you buy an existing home and are a city worker, and $10,000 to any other resident. I’m happy to report we have over 250 new homeowners.”